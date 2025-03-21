This Sweet, Fruity Cocktail Was One Of George Washington's All-Time Favorites

Although the word cocktail didn't appear in print until the early 19th century, mixed drinks were popular during the formative years of the U.S. Since the 1690s, American taverns served egg-based flips — boozy eggnog-like creations with milk, spices, and rum. And in the South, farmers crafted a precursor to the mint julep with whisky and mint. It goes as no surprise, then, that the Founding Fathers also enjoyed a stiff drink, in addition to well-known favorite cocktails of several U.S. presidents.

Even George Washington, who also administered a distillery, loved a tipple, with the Cherry Bounce gaining special reverence in historical papers. In fact, there's even a written recipe for the cocktail in his estate's documents. The way he drank it, this concoction consisted of macerated cherries soaked in brandy, and complemented with sugar as well as spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. The mixture would be infused and fermented for over a month, producing a sweet, tart, and boozy beverage. While we don't know how often he imbibed, it's plausible to imagine the Founding Father cheering one chalice after another of the cherry stuff.