Why Do Sour Candies Make Your Mouth Pucker?

Even if you aren't a candy lover and didn't grow up eating Sour Patch Kids, Lemonheads, and Warheads, you've undoubtedly tried something sour and know the feeling of your entire face squishing once the flavors hit your taste buds. Some sour things are a little less pucker-inducing, like a whiskey sour that balances the sour citrus with smokey whiskey (and is surprisingly easy to perfect). Others, like a piece of grapefruit or slice of lemon, are a bit more pronounced, but we still love them.

The reason these things cause you to recoil in a mixture of disgust and delight is simple: acid. The acidity in certain foods interacts with your taste buds, which send a warning signal to your brain that results in a completely involuntary reaction — our faces pucker. Our bodies react in such a strong way as a natural response to something that could hurt us so that our brains can make informed decisions about whether or not something is safe to eat.

These acids, specifically the citric acid of citrus fruits, the malic acid of apples, and the tartaric acid in fruits like grapes, are something candy makers have learned to use to their advantage. In fact, you can use citric acid to turn dried fruit into a tastier treat. Candy makers are on to this secret and use it to make candies that are sweet, sour, and full of delicious flavor underneath the burn.