Anthony Bourdain's Least Favorite Dishes Of All Time

Anthony Bourdain had a galvanizing willingness to step outside of his comfort zone. It was one of the traits that made him an icon, although more than a few times it came at the expense of his own stomach's stability, as he tried questionable (sometimes even parasite-ridden) dishes that made him ill on more than one occasion. Nevertheless, he maintained a message of positivity. "You'll never get the truly great meals of your life if you don't leave yourself open to the bad ones," he said after a particularly gruesome meal in the Namibia episode of "No Reservations."

Although the traveling chef ate a shocking array of animal parts, bugs, and things you wouldn't have even thought were edible, there were a few lines laid down by his first wife that he never seemed to cross. In his book "A Cook's Tour," Anthony describes getting ready to begin his TV career with Nancy, his wife, saying "I hear of you scooping the brains out of some cute little monkey's head while he's still alive? It's divorce court ... And try to lay off the dog and cat." With those stipulations, he set out to eat pretty much everything else — and we mean everything.

Many of the craziest things Bourdain ate weren't necessarily his least favorite meals. Some dishes that may sound utterly unappetizing — like raw seal eyeballs — didn't seem to faze him. Given the things he ate and didn't mind, it becomes apparent that the dishes that did sicken him must've been truly terrible.