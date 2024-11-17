What Cut Of Meat Is Tripe?

There are tons of beef cuts to choose from at your local grocery store, accompanied by pork, lamb, and chicken. What's more uncommon, though, is tripe, something many people have heard of but seldom buy unless they're from a culture where its consumption is typical. Unfortunately, where tripe comes from doesn't make it sound very appetizing to those unaccustomed to eating it. You see, tripe is the edible stomach lining, most commonly of ruminants, which are animals with four stomach compartments. While most tripe sold comes from cows, the stomach lining of sheep and goats can also be used, as well as that of pigs.

There are four types of tripe. Blanket tripe, which resembles a solid, bumpy sheet, comes from a ruminant's first stomach compartment. Honeycomb tripe comes from the second stomach compartment and features a honeycomb-like pattern on one side. From the third stomach compartment, there is book tripe, which contains folds resembling a book's pages. Reed tripe is from the fourth stomach, though it is typically used to extract rennet for cheesemaking because of its glandular texture.

Although it may sound unappetizing, tripe is actually a pretty healthy piece of meat. It's high in protein and collagen and packed with important nutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, selenium, and vitamin B12. However, it is high in cholesterol and needs to be carefully cleaned before consumption. The USDA inspects all tripe sold in the United States, and most you'll find at the store will be already cleaned, usually in a chlorine solution.