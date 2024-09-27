Here's What You'd Find In A Traditional Japanese Breakfast

Throughout Europe, North America, and several other parts of the globe, the word "breakfast" usually conjures images of sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and various pastries. However, in Japan, few of these foods regularly make an appearance at the breakfast table. While you may see a Japanese rolled omelet on the menu, it's more likely to be accompanied by a range of seafood and rice preparations than sausage and pancakes.

Popular morning seafood choices in Japan include salmon, mackerel, and even sardines. You might enjoy fresh grilled filets drizzled with a little teriyaki sauce, but salt-cured preparations are more common — especially salmon. Called shake (pronounced SHA-keh), salt-cured salmon is frequently stewed or grilled and has an intensely salty, savory flavor.

The Japanese also frequently enjoy soy-based proteins first thing in the morning, such as miso soup and natto. Miso soup features a flavorful combination of cubed tofu, mushrooms, seaweed, and green onions. It can be made from scratch, but there are also many high-quality instant varieties to choose from. Natto is also a low-effort breakfast staple, since these fermented soybeans are readily available in Asian grocery stores. Natto's "funky" flavor is an acquired taste for many, but it's not uncouth to eat it with soy sauce and rice to bring out its nutty undertones and counteract its filmy texture.

