Why Anthony Bourdain's 'Grandma Rule' Is Genius For Trying Food When Traveling
The late chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain could be uncompromising, even (admittedly) obnoxious, when it came to food. He once called Kobe beef sliders a "clear and present danger" because they were more about prestige than flavor and were part of boastful "bro" culture. But when traveling, Bourdain was anything but obnoxious as he bounced from place to place around the world — his top three culinary destination cities were Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo — for his televisions shows that included "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown."
Whether he was eating sheep testicles, seal eyeballs, or fermented shark, he could be gracious to a fault. The reason was that he considered meals a type of conversation in which the host tells you about their culture and personal history. As such, it would be simply rude to turn down what they were offering. He even had a name for it. "As a traveler, I believe in the 'Grandma rule' — meaning when I go to Grandma's house, I eat what Grandma puts on the table," he told EF Journal. "I may not like Grandma's food. It may even conflict with my personal beliefs. But I'm going to eat it."
How to apply the Grandma Rule
Anthony Bourdain considered traveling and interacting with strangers a privilege that should always be met with graciousness. Even if, say, your Kalahari Bushman host offers you an unwashed warthog anus (and yes, Bourdain ate it since it was considered the best part and an honor to receive it). While you may never find yourself in a similar situation, Bourdain has argued that when you bring your preconceived food preferences with you when traveling, you're not just missing out on a potentially delicious meal — you're also thwarting a connection to the person offering the food,
"If you say 'No, no, no,' you're not just saying, 'I'm not touching your food,'" Bourdain old EF Journal. "You're also saying, 'I'm not interested in pursuing any kind of relationship with you.' You've said a lot by saying 'Ick.'" He also recommended reading up on the food cultures of the places you'll be traveling to in order to grasp the rudiments of their hospitality and avoid any potentially embarrassing faux pas. So remember the "Grandma rule" when you're traveling, whether you're on the other side of the world or at Staten Island's Enoteca Maria, the restaurant where actual grandmothers do the cooking.