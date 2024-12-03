Why Anthony Bourdain's 'Grandma Rule' Is Genius For Trying Food When Traveling

The late chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain could be uncompromising, even (admittedly) obnoxious, when it came to food. He once called Kobe beef sliders a "clear and present danger" because they were more about prestige than flavor and were part of boastful "bro" culture. But when traveling, Bourdain was anything but obnoxious as he bounced from place to place around the world — his top three culinary destination cities were Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo — for his televisions shows that included "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown."

Whether he was eating sheep testicles, seal eyeballs, or fermented shark, he could be gracious to a fault. The reason was that he considered meals a type of conversation in which the host tells you about their culture and personal history. As such, it would be simply rude to turn down what they were offering. He even had a name for it. "As a traveler, I believe in the 'Grandma rule' — meaning when I go to Grandma's house, I eat what Grandma puts on the table," he told EF Journal. "I may not like Grandma's food. It may even conflict with my personal beliefs. But I'm going to eat it."