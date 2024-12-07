What Is Bushmeat And Why Is It Banned In America?

Buying, cooking, and consuming meat can be a complicated process. It is not just about which cuts of meat to avoid at Costco or reasons why pre-sauced meats at restaurants should be avoided. Health and safety play a huge part in choosing what kind of meat to eat and determining how it should be cooked and stored for safe consumption.

Although multiple kinds of meat are illegal in the United States, they are typically described under one umbrella term known as bushmeat. Essentially, bushmeat is meat that comes from wild animals that do not meet health or safety standards, particularly those that carry diseases that could potentially spread to human beings. Typically, bushmeat is not very well processed or cooked, which increases the chance of foodborne illness.

Bushmeat includes but is not limited to rodents, monkeys, apes, elephants, pangolins, crocodiles, snakes, and bats. It also refers to meat that comes from specific parts of the world where health guidelines are not as strict or enforced. Overall, bushmeat either comes from a place or an animal that likely does not meet American safety standards.