The Milagro Tequila We Ranked The Worst Is Also The Youngest

Whether you're looking to sip it on its own or mix it into one of the many classic cocktails featuring the spirit, the importance of a good tequila can't be overstated. When tequila is good, it's hard to find a spirit with more character and unique flavor. When it's bad, well, there's a reason the traditional tequila shot comes with salt and lime. Even though tequila distillers have to abide by stringent rules regarding what goes into your tequila, there's still a great deal of variation, even within one distiller's selections. One such example is the Milagro tequila brand.

Chowhound ranked Milagro tequilas from worst to best to give you a good idea of which Milagro products to seek and which to avoid. Concerning the latter, the youngest tequila of the bunch, Milagro silver, was the one to bring up the rear. Importantly, it wasn't due to anything negative so much as it was simply found lacking compared to older Milagro products. If character is what you're seeking in tequila, Milagro silver probably isn't the bottle for you.