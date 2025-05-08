Milagro Tequilas, Ranked Worst To Best

In addition to exploring the full history of the traditional tequila shot and famous cocktails every tequila lover should know, I've been on a complicated journey with the beverage in my time as a bartender and as someone who enjoys a well-made cocktail and smooth drinking spirit. I drank a lot of the cheap stuff in college (as you do), and then again when I moved to New York and was broke (also as you do), finally swearing off of it on a fateful New Year's Eve when I discovered I could no longer keep it in my system.

Many years later, after both discovering tequila's smokier, and in my opinion, more palatable cousin, mezcal, and having multiple conversations with fellow bartender friends about how I needed to give tequila – good tequila — a second chance, I slowly started reintroducing it into my drink rotation. To my surprise, I found a variety of tequilas I actually enjoyed, including Milagro. So when I was given the chance to sample all seven of its offerings on the market, I was actually excited. Here are my rankings of the Milagro Tequilas, on a scale from rough night out to excellent tomorrow.