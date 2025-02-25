If you are a person who drinks alcohol, you have most likely at some point in your life — likely when you turned 21, at a bachelor/bachelorette party, or to impress someone you had a crush on — taken a tequila shot. As a bartender in New York, I've both poured and enjoyed myriad tequila shots myself...and even had to take a break from tequila from approximately 2008 to 2018 because of overdoing it.

If you drink low-quality tequila, as many of us in our youth have done, the experience can be memorable in the wrong ways. However, there is a right way — and many incorrect ways — to properly enjoy and imbibe a shot of tequila. Start with a higher quality, lower sugar tequila, and then remember to lick, shoot, and suck, in that order. Take a lick of salt on your hand (or the rim of the glass), drink the shot, and take a quick suck of the citrus (usually lime or lemon) after.

So why do we collectively engage in this tequila shot ritual? You might be surprised to learn that shots have been around much longer than dirty dive bars. Read on for the full history of the traditional tequila shot!