How To Order An In-N-Out Style Burger At McDonald's
Craving the iconic Double-Double Animal Style burger from In-N-Out, but nowhere near the West Coast? Thanks to a viral TikTok hack, you can recreate the magic at McDonald's — no plane ticket required. Before we dive into the how-to, let's talk about what makes the Animal Style burger so special.
Originally one of In-N-Out's secret menu items, the Animal Style burger became such a fan-favorite that the chain eventually embraced its popularity, adding it to the cheekily named Not-So-Secret Menu. The upgrade includes a mustard-seared beef patty, lettuce, tomato, melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and a generous slather of In-N-Out's signature spread: a creamy, tangy mix of mayo, ketchup, vinegar, and relish. It's the epitome of fast food indulgence.
Make it happen at McDonald's by ordering a double cheeseburger, which comes with chopped onions, pickles, American cheese, mustard, and ketchup, and requesting to add tomatoes and lettuce (or serve them on the side), but leave off the ketchup. Next, as per TikTok user HellthyJunkFood's recommendation, ask for Big Mac sauce on the side — it's another fast food version of the tangy secret sauce made with mayo, mustard, relish, and vinegar. For the full Animal Style effect, don't skimp on the condiments; more means more authentic In-N-Out flavor here.
A word of caution: Not every McDonald's will fulfill off-menu requests, and these special items are often harder to customize when ordering online or through delivery apps. But if you're willing to try to respectfully order this secret menu hack and DIY your burger a bit, the result is well worth the effort.
Go all in with Animal Style fries and more
Why stop at the burger? If you're going all in on the In-N-Out dupe, try recreating the chain's famous Animal Style fries at McDonald's, too. Start with a large fry and ask for sides of Big Mac sauce, two slices of cheese, and grilled onions (or raw onions if grilled isn't available at your location). Layer the cheese over the fries, melt it in the microwave or under your car's heater vents (kidding, sort of), and then top it with the sauce and onions. Voilà — DIY Animal Style fries! Feeling adventurous? Swap the fries for a crispy McDonald's hash brown to add a satisfying crunch.
If you're looking to take things up a notch, try making the famous mustard-grilled In-N-Out burger at home. What sets the original style apart from the animal one is the beef patty is seared with the tangy condiment — something McDonald's just won't do. For a homemade version, grill your burger patty with a swipe of mustard, then layer it with grilled onions, pickles, and a sauce that mimics In-N-Out's spread. While Big Mac sauce comes close, you can tweak it further by mixing mayo, ketchup, relish, a splash of vinegar, and even a touch of barbecue sauce or lemon for extra tang.
Whether you're hacking McDonald's or recreating In-N-Out's Animal Style burger at home, the fun is in experimenting. But when you're craving West Coast vibes from another part of the country, a little ingenuity goes a long way. Your taste buds will thank you!