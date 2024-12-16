How To Order An In-N-Out Style Burger At McDonald's

Craving the iconic Double-Double Animal Style burger from In-N-Out, but nowhere near the West Coast? Thanks to a viral TikTok hack, you can recreate the magic at McDonald's — no plane ticket required. Before we dive into the how-to, let's talk about what makes the Animal Style burger so special.

Originally one of In-N-Out's secret menu items, the Animal Style burger became such a fan-favorite that the chain eventually embraced its popularity, adding it to the cheekily named Not-So-Secret Menu. The upgrade includes a mustard-seared beef patty, lettuce, tomato, melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and a generous slather of In-N-Out's signature spread: a creamy, tangy mix of mayo, ketchup, vinegar, and relish. It's the epitome of fast food indulgence.

Make it happen at McDonald's by ordering a double cheeseburger, which comes with chopped onions, pickles, American cheese, mustard, and ketchup, and requesting to add tomatoes and lettuce (or serve them on the side), but leave off the ketchup. Next, as per TikTok user HellthyJunkFood's recommendation, ask for Big Mac sauce on the side — it's another fast food version of the tangy secret sauce made with mayo, mustard, relish, and vinegar. For the full Animal Style effect, don't skimp on the condiments; more means more authentic In-N-Out flavor here.

A word of caution: Not every McDonald's will fulfill off-menu requests, and these special items are often harder to customize when ordering online or through delivery apps. But if you're willing to try to respectfully order this secret menu hack and DIY your burger a bit, the result is well worth the effort.