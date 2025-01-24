9 Costco Rules You Can't Break (Or Else)

Costco offers some really great deals, and the way the retailer keeps prices low is through memberships. This is a big part of why it's members-only. And while it used to be that you just couldn't make purchases without a membership, as of 2024, you may not be able to even step foot inside a Costco warehouse without one.

The majority of Costco locations now have card scanners at the entrances, where you're required to scan your membership card before you can enter. Photos or copies of the card don't count; it needs to be the actual membership card. But that doesn't mean you can simply grab a friend or family member's card and head to the store. Costco also requires member photos to appear on the card. If, for whatever reason, your card doesn't have a photo on it, you'll be required to show some form of government photo ID. That being said, you can still enter Costco as a guest if you accompany someone with a membership.

This is kind of a hard rule to break since you can't technically get inside a Costco without the membership anyway. However, if you do manage to sneak in, you'll likely be asked to leave. It's not like you can buy anything anyway.