9 Costco Rules You Can't Break (Or Else)
Let's be real: people love Costco. Some love it enough to line up outside before the warehouse even opens. And the retailer has nearly 137 million memberships worldwide and almost 300 locations across 13 different countries. The key word there is memberships, as the special deals and bulk discounts are for members only. Luckily, signing up for a Costco membership is pretty easy and not terribly expensive, either. However, it's important to note that when you sign up for a membership, you're agreeing to Costco's terms and conditions, or, more simply put, the rules for being a member.
The good news is, there aren't a ton of rules you need to abide by, and most of them are pretty intuitive. This allows you to focus more on saving money at Costco. That being said, there is a little bit of a learning curve that comes with visiting the wholesale retail giant. It's good to have a grasp of the do's and don'ts before you go. Otherwise, you might find yourself being shown the door, or worse, having your membership revoked.
You need your membership card to get in and a photo on file
Costco offers some really great deals, and the way the retailer keeps prices low is through memberships. This is a big part of why it's members-only. And while it used to be that you just couldn't make purchases without a membership, as of 2024, you may not be able to even step foot inside a Costco warehouse without one.
The majority of Costco locations now have card scanners at the entrances, where you're required to scan your membership card before you can enter. Photos or copies of the card don't count; it needs to be the actual membership card. But that doesn't mean you can simply grab a friend or family member's card and head to the store. Costco also requires member photos to appear on the card. If, for whatever reason, your card doesn't have a photo on it, you'll be required to show some form of government photo ID. That being said, you can still enter Costco as a guest if you accompany someone with a membership.
This is kind of a hard rule to break since you can't technically get inside a Costco without the membership anyway. However, if you do manage to sneak in, you'll likely be asked to leave. It's not like you can buy anything anyway.
You must be a member to make purchases
As we mentioned above, there's really no point in sneaking into a Costco without a membership, because you need to show your membership card, with your photo on it, at checkout. The cashier will then check to make sure it's really you before proceeding with your transaction. Without a membership, you may be able to snag some of the store's popular free samples, but that's about it.
Even if you're attending as someone's guest, you still can't make the purchases yourself. You'll need to hand whatever you've chosen off to the member, and they'll be the ones paying for it. Of course, no rule says you can't hand them your credit card or pay them back afterward, but the member has to be the one performing the actual transaction.
So, what happens if you try to make a purchase without a membership? Well, it will be really awkward for both you and the cashier. They will probably politely let you know that you need a membership for purchases, and suggest going to the membership desk if you'd like to sign up. Otherwise, you'll need to leave without your things.
Don't abuse the return policy
Costco's return policy is notoriously flexible and customer-friendly. The company has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can return almost anything at any time, including food, clothing, household essentials, and seasonal items. Other items, like tech products, still have a 90-day return window.
This policy is great for customers, and many take advantage of it. But some take it overboard. Costco knows and expects that it might take a little bit of a loss with this return policy. Despite that, the company knows that keeping its customers happy will keep them making purchases, so the policy remains in place.
That being said, even Costco has its limits. If you continually make egregious returns — say, regularly returning long-expired food or returning Christmas decorations in July — you're going to raise flags in the system. Your account will be more closely monitored, and a receipt or a manager's approval may be required for future returns. If you continue to abuse the policy, the company may opt to cancel your membership.
Your receipt must be inspected when you leave
There's no such thing as a quick trip to Costco. Not only are the warehouses huge, but there are several checkpoints for members throughout the visit. We've already talked about how you need to scan your membership card when you enter and show it again at checkout, but you'll also need to have your receipt looked over when you leave the store.
The Costco website states: "It is standard practice at all our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit our buildings." The company gives two reasons for this; the first is to maintain accurate inventory control, and the second is to ensure members have been properly charged for their purchases. Both boil down to the same thing: loss prevention. They're trying to prevent people from shoplifting. That being said, it can be good for customers too, as sometimes things get double-scanned or don't ring up at their sale price.
Now, it's not a legal requirement for you to show your receipt, but it is a Costco policy. This means that you can't get in legal trouble for not showing your receipt, unless you did, in fact, steal something. However, Costco can terminate your membership for any reason, including refusal to show your receipt.
No shirt, no shoes, no service
The phrase "no shirt, no shoes, no service," has been around for at least 50 years, so it should come as no surprise that Costco enforces this rule as well. While the origins of the saying are somewhat debated, some suggest it may go back to the hippie movement of the 1970s. Regardless of your thoughts on free love, the rule remains in place for hygiene and safety reasons.
Bare feet can track in germs and bacteria, which you don't want to trek into a place that sells food and household supplies. And while shoes can bring in gross stuff as well, feet sweat a lot, which can create a breeding ground for bacteria and fungus. But even more so, it's also a safety issue. Big box stores have a lot happening on the floor, and without shoes, you could be seriously injured. For example, if a glass jar breaks on the floor or a pallet rolls over your foot, it's going to be a lot more painful without shoes on.
The reason shirts are required likely has more to do with general decency and decorum than anything else. If you try to enter a Costco sans shirt or shoes, someone will likely ask you to either put that item on or leave. You're not likely to have your membership revoked unless you make a scene or have a habit of going shopping while underdressed.
Pets aren't allowed, but service animals are okay
Most big box stores have a "no pets" policy, and that includes Costco. Like most stores, Costco does make an exception for service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). According to the ADA, "only dogs who have received specialized training to perform a specific task or tasks for an individual with a disability are considered service animals." This law does not include emotional support or therapy animals.
Under the ADA, Costco employees are allowed to ask customers who bring in dogs whether or not the dog is a service animal and what task or function the dog is trained to perform. But they can't push further than that, and can't require you to show any kind of proof. They have to take customers at their word and rely on them to be honest.
If you try to enter the warehouse with a pet other than a dog, you will likely be turned away at the door and asked to leave your pet in the car if possible (with the windows cracked, of course). It's worth noting as well that if you have a service animal with you and it does something to break health and safety laws, the store is within its rights to ask you to leave. Luckily, this shouldn't be an issue if your service animal has had proper training.
Firearms and other weapons are forbidden (with exceptions)
In addition to not allowing pets, Costco also does not allow members and guests to bring in firearms or other weapons. While the company doesn't expand on what those "other weapons" are, it's safe to assume anything created to injure or kill another living thing is banned.
This is the case at all Costco locations, including those in open-carry states. As a private establishment, Costco is allowed to tell you to leave your firearms outside its doors. The policy is in place to protect both customers and employees, and Costco is happy to refund membership costs to those who are unhappy with this policy.
If you try to enter with a firearm or other type of weapon, you'll be asked to leave. You may also run the risk of having security or law enforcement called on you. And speaking of law enforcement, this rule does have one exception: authorized law enforcement officers are allowed to bring firearms into the warehouses.
Costco can check your bag if they want
Most stores do what they can to prevent people from shoplifting. At Costco, they do this through checking receipts as well as checking bags when they deem it necessary. As part of signing up for your membership, you agree that "Costco reserves the right to inspect any container, backpack, briefcase, or other bag, upon entering or leaving the warehouse."
This is most likely to happen if you have a large bag, like a diaper bag, tote, or backpack with you, or if an employee thought you were acting suspiciously for some reason. If you're purchasing something like luggage, an employee may ask to peek inside of that as well. It doesn't mean that they necessarily think you stole something; sometimes it's routine, especially at stores that have had large inventory discrepancies.
You're welcome to refuse, of course, but Costco may then decide to terminate your membership. If you feel you've been unfairly profiled, ask for a manager or reach out to Costco's corporate office.
Don't harass other customers (or employees, for that matter)
Even if you're not religious, you've probably heard the Golden Rule, which states you should treat others how you'd like to be treated. Unfortunately, some people just never got that memo. There are dozens of websites and subreddits dedicated to sharing stories of people who act rude or entitled in public. It's no surprise that some of them find their way into the warehouse chain as well.
Sure, it can be hard to find things when Costco doesn't label its aisles, but you can't take your frustration out on employees or fellow customers. Costco states that its intent is "to provide a shopping environment free from all forms of harassment and discrimination for employees, applicants, independent contractors, members, and suppliers."
Most stores will probably dismiss mild rudeness, thinking it's best to just let cranky customers go on their way. But those who are harassing or abusing staff or other customers will likely be asked to leave. They may also have their membership terminated and/or law enforcement called depending on the severity of their actions.