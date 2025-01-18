10 Costco Bakery Facts Only Super Fans Would Know

Costco has a widespread reputation for its exceptional customer service and commitment to quality, no matter the circumstance. Want to return the entire cake or box of chocolate chip cookies? No problem — Costco's outstanding refund policy covers bakery items.

According to a conversation between Redditors, Costco does not hesitate to accept any returns from the bakery section or any food products — even if it has already taken a few bites out of it. While customers shouldn't bring an empty box of muffins expecting all their money back, they can return at least 50% of the bakery or food product, whether it's partially eaten or not. Be mindful of the fact that Costco will not accept any returns on customizable cakes or food trays. If your items meet these qualifications, then you should be in the clear.

The process is relatively easy to approach — simply take the unwanted baked goods to a cashier, and after evaluation, they'll typically refund the money with no questions asked. The company has such a lenient return policy because it always wants to ensure customer satisfaction. Costco's commitment to its customers is why people keep renewing memberships yearly and continue to shop at its stores.

This might be one of the hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco. It comes in handy when you're not too fond of a new dessert you wanted to try, or if you've accidentally purchased an expired item.