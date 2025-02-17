9 Unexpected Places To Order A Wedding Cake
When it comes to wedding receptions, the cake is one of the most iconic parts of the whole event. A centerpiece and a symbol of the couple's love and devotion, a wedding cake will probably be a part of countless memories and photos. But like relationships, sometimes finding the right wedding cake can be complicated. What if, for instance, you and your spouse-to-be don't really like cake? Or maybe budget is an issue, which it very well might be. Zola.com reports that the average amount spent on a wedding cake in the U.S. is $600, and it's not unheard of for couples to spend more than $1,000 on the iconic pastry.
But while many couples turn to bakeries and caterers for their wedding cake, there are other options, many of which will end up costing a lot less (all prices are accurate as of February 2025, dependent of location). You can get great cakes (or cake alternatives) from some surprising sources, including places where you might already be a regular customer. Some offer classic tiered wedding cakes and sheet cakes, while others can supply you with gorgeous iced cakes that you can use to create the star of your reception, with help from accessories like cake toppers, dummy cake layers, and more. Still other places might take an entirely different approach. Here are some unexpected places to buy a wedding cake that's sure to be a delicious and beautiful highlight of your special day.
1. Whole Foods
With stores in almost every U.S. state, Whole Foods Market is a food shopping destination for many of us. You may be familiar with Whole Foods' healthy products and delicious snacks, but did you know it also sells wedding cakes? The chain's yummy cakes are available in sheet or tiered format, making them perfect for a wedding. An especially popular choice is the Berry Chantilly Cake, which the chain calls a "cult favorite." It consists of a vanilla cake topped and filled with Chantilly cream frosting and fresh berries.
Whichever option you choose, there are a lot of metaphorical cherries on top of a Whole Foods cake. For one thing, in addition to their tastiness, cakes from Whole Foods cost far less than the average wedding cake from an independent bakery. Sheet cakes that serve 32, for instance, are currently priced at $99, a whopping $500 less than the average cost of a bakery-bought wedding cake, while smaller versions currently range from around $36 to $59.
Another benefit of ordering your cake from Whole Foods is that the chain's pastries are made without high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated fats, and artificial coloring, and contain healthy and humane ingredients like cage-free eggs. If you're in love with the idea of a cake from Whole Foods, the store's official site has information about ordering and customizing cakes from the bakery department.
2. Krispy Kreme
If your love for your future spouse is only equaled by your love of donuts — or if you're just looking for a scrumptious alternative to a traditional wedding cake — have we got news for you! Famous glazed donut purveyor Krispy Kreme offers its own take on a wedding cake: a donut tower. Unfortunately, while the store will provide the treats, you'll be responsible for putting the tower together. Still, with a lower price than most wedding cakes and a unique and quirky take on tradition, the extra work could be well worth your while.
You can order special catering packages of Krispy Kreme donuts in your flavor of choice by either calling or visiting your closest store location, or via the chain's website. For example, the Celebration Bundle, currently priced around $75, comes with 48 donuts, half original glaze and half chocolate. Once you've chosen your bundle, you can use the photos on the official Krispy Kreme website's catering page for inspiration as to how to stack them. Add your own cake topper and any decorations of your choice and voilà — an unconventional, memorable, and delectable donut wedding tower.
Krispy Kreme offers another interesting option for weddings: a donut wall that you can set up for guests to snack on during cocktail hour or dessert. Although the company doesn't sell the wall display itself, it will provide the "donut" part flawlessly, with a bundle that includes 48 donuts in two flavors.
3. Publix
If you live in the southeastern U.S., you probably know Publix. The supermarket chain currently has over 1,000 stores in eight states, including Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. But while you may be a diehard Pub Sub fan and enjoy the tasty treats from your local store's bakery, you might be surprised to learn that Publix is one of the best sources of moderately priced but elegant-looking wedding cakes out there.
Unlike some other supermarkets on our list, Publix offers pre-made traditional-style tiered wedding cakes. The store's website currently features over 30 different choices that you can customize by changing the size or number of tiers. If the choice seems overwhelming, no worries. Another way Publix stands out from many other supermarket bakeries is by offering free wedding cake tastings to interested couples.
When it comes to looks, quality, value, and deliciousness, Publix cakes have gotten rave reviews on discussion forums around the web, including wedding websites WeddingWire and The Knot. If you're interested in having a Publix wedding cake as a guest of honor on your big day, the company advises contacting the bakery at your local store to get started.
4. Sam's Club
If you're a Sam's Club member (or if you don't mind spending $50 to become one), you can find great deals on a wedding cake at the chain. Sam's Club offers several pre-made layer cakes, with an option to customize each tier's flavor as white or chocolate cake. One of these might suit your wedding decor, and most of them cost less than $60.
Reviews on WeddingWire overwhelmingly reveal happy customers, with people saying the cakes taste delicious. On the downside, though, most of the chain's cakes are only sold in single- or two -tiered formats, although three-tiered cakes appear to be available at some locations. If the options at your location aren't large enough to feed all your guests, one popular choice is to display and cut the tiered wedding cake, and to also buy Sam's Club sheet cakes to serve a slice to your remaining guests.
5. Carvel
If you'd choose ice cream cake over regular cake any day, you may want to contact your local Carvel. According to the ice cream chain's official site, some of its 300+ stores, spread over close to 20 states, can make you a custom wedding cake for your special day.
If your local Carvel doesn't offer wedding cakes, you might still be able to find another solution. Namely, buy one (or a few) of the store's pre-made or custom ice cream cakes and set them up on a cake stand. As easy as that fix might be, there is the challenge of keeping an ice cream cake cold. Before committing to your cake, ask your venue how much freezer space is available to be sure there's enough for a cake. You'll also want to make sure your cake can be safely transported to your venue without melting — many experts advise packing it in dry ice. And once your big day arrives, be sure the cake is set out far enough in advance so that it can thaw a little before you cut it.
6. ShopRite
If you live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Delaware, you're probably familiar with ShopRite supermarkets. You may even, understandably, be slightly obsessed with your store's deli and bakery offerings. But did you know that some of those bakeries can help you take your love of ShopRite to the next level, by becoming the source of your wedding cake?
You could purchase your favorite ShopRite cakes and stack and decorate them yourself, but some locations will also make you a custom wedding cake. For instance, ShopRite's store in Wallingford, Connecticut, recently posted a custom wedding cake decked out in thick, colorful icing flowers to its official Facebook page with the caption: "Did you know that our Fresh Bake Shop makes wedding cakes?!" Check your local ShopRite's social media pages to see if they offer custom wedding cakes, too — or call the bakery department for info.
7. Walmart
From groceries to video games to camping supplies, Walmart sells just about everything. It turns out that includes wedding cakes, with several pre-made options to choose from. There are offerings in a classic style, as well as more unusual (but still demure) options. If you want something less traditional, the chain also offers cakes that aren't necessarily for a wedding but could do the trick, depending on your style.
Walmart wedding cakes are pretty and affordable, costing around $68 to 74 at the time of this writing. But while certain features can be customized, including the flavor and filling, one thing that can't is the size. Walmart wedding cakes are all 1- or 2-tier. If you want to go bigger or need more to feed all of your guests, you can consider ordering sheet cakes as well, or you could buy multiple Walmart wedding cakes and use a tier shelf to make them seem like one big cake. If the amount of cake is fine but you just want something that looks bigger, you're in luck. True to its vast range of products on offer, Walmart also sells dummy wedding cakes that you can use to add false layers to your cake.
8. A cheesemaker
Hard as it may be for many of us to believe, some people just don't like cake (or donuts, or ice cream ...). If you fall into this group, you may want to consider a cheese wheel cake. Per its name, it consists of an artfully stacked selection of cheese wheels, usually decorated or garnished with items like flowers or fruit.
Whether you're considering a cheese wheel cake in lieu of a dessert cake or as a beautiful way to serve cheese during the cocktail hour at your rehearsal dinner, you might be able to find the optimal selection at local dairies, artisanal cheese shops, or cheesemakers. If local isn't possible, some cheesemakers and dairies offer cheese wheel cakes online.
As this variation on the traditional increases in popularity, so does the amount of helpful advice out there about how to create and serve this option, from which cheeses to choose to what to garnish them with (if anything). Brides.com recently featured an entire spotlighting cheese wheel cakes. It includes helpful tips like choosing harder rather than soft cheeses, and not forgetting to consider smell. And if you're looking for inspiration, a spread (sorry, we couldn't help it!) on website weddingsonline features a selection of photos that show how surprisingly stunning a cheese wheel cake can be.
9. Costco
With warehouses in most U.S. states, Costco is many people's go-to for everything from electronics to breakfast cereal — the latter in bulk. Costco's official website includes a page on the many ways the chain can help customers plan their weddings. You can buy rings, flowers, and more at Costco ... but one thing you won't find is wedding cake. But there is a workaround.
Costco's sheet cakes are a popular and budget-friendly way to feed guests at big celebrations, and weddings are no exception. Many couples opt to buy a smaller-sized traditional wedding cake and serve their guests sheet cake. But it turns out that you can also spruce up Costco's sheet cake and transform it into the wedding cake of your dreams. For instance, our Chowhound article on how to upgrade a Costco cake features different-sized sheet cakes stacked on top of each other, then decorated with pretty piping and topped with two of the chain's smaller round cakes. A cascade of real pink roses completes the look.
The cost of the cake only adds to its appeal. Costco sheet cakes usually cost $24.99, with enough slices for 48 people, and the chain's round cakes usually cost even less. With this in mind, a wedding cake will likely cost about $200, far less than the average market price. This affordable and surprisingly elegant DIY cake made such an impression that it went viral and has been covered in a number of outlets.