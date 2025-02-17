9 Unexpected Places To Order A Wedding Cake

When it comes to wedding receptions, the cake is one of the most iconic parts of the whole event. A centerpiece and a symbol of the couple's love and devotion, a wedding cake will probably be a part of countless memories and photos. But like relationships, sometimes finding the right wedding cake can be complicated. What if, for instance, you and your spouse-to-be don't really like cake? Or maybe budget is an issue, which it very well might be. Zola.com reports that the average amount spent on a wedding cake in the U.S. is $600, and it's not unheard of for couples to spend more than $1,000 on the iconic pastry.

But while many couples turn to bakeries and caterers for their wedding cake, there are other options, many of which will end up costing a lot less (all prices are accurate as of February 2025, dependent of location). You can get great cakes (or cake alternatives) from some surprising sources, including places where you might already be a regular customer. Some offer classic tiered wedding cakes and sheet cakes, while others can supply you with gorgeous iced cakes that you can use to create the star of your reception, with help from accessories like cake toppers, dummy cake layers, and more. Still other places might take an entirely different approach. Here are some unexpected places to buy a wedding cake that's sure to be a delicious and beautiful highlight of your special day.