Why You Should Budget For Impulse Buys At The Grocery Store

You're at the grocery store for a quick essentials run, armed with a list and a budget. But somehow, as you meander the long aisles, a dark chocolate bar, a fancy new snack, or an unexpected sale item finds its way into your cart. Sound familiar? Impulse buys are easy to write off as minor splurges, but they can add up faster than we realize. Still, instead of feeling guilty every time something extra lands in your cart, try strategically embracing it. Simply accounting for impulse buys in your grocery budget can make a huge difference.

While the amount spent on impulse buys has declined in recent years, Capital One reports that consumers still spend over $3,300 each year. Half of shoppers are likely to purchase something spur-of-the-moment while at the supermarket, which ultimately boosts a retailer's bottom line by more than 60%. With numbers like these, it's clear that impulse buying is built into our shopping habits, even when we aim to stick to the essentials. But by setting aside a small "fun" budget within your grocery plan, you can indulge in those little extras without straining your wallet — or feeling the sting of buyer's remorse.