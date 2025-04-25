15 Unexpected Uses For Your Pizza Oven

I'm admittedly stingy when it comes to kitchen gadgets. I'll only buy a nifty appliance if I know I'm going to get a lot of use out of it and/or if the price justifies its value. And I can confidently say that a backyard pizza oven checks both boxes.

It was one best investments I've ever made — and that's not something that I say lightly. I'm a self-proclaimed pizza snob who grew up within driving distance to New Haven, Connecticut — one of the pizza meccas of the U.S — and worked professionally in a pizzeria. So it's fair to say that I take pizza seriously. Not only does this appliance allow me to make perfect, thin-crust pizzas in a matter of minutes, but I've also found that there are so many foods that I can cook in it — which is why I would recommend it for die-hard pizza enthusiasts and hobbyists alike. Here are some of my favorite things to cook in my pizza oven and what you need to know before you try them yourself.