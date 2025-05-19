10 Little-Known Facts About McDonald's McFlurries

There's a business adage that claims there is an advantage to pulling resources from within a company's ranks. Among other things, there is usually less cost involved for research and development because the basic resource is already paid for, if not yet untapped. As it turns out, this is basically how the McFlurry got introduced to McDonald's' lineup. It first came to the fast food market in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada, after being rolled out by McDonald's franchise owner, Ron McLellan. Because of him, McDonald's soft-serve ice cream is now a dessert that's filling enough to be lunch on days when you just need a little more of the sweet stuff.

At a time where new restaurant menu items come courtesy of some test kitchen someplace far away, the McFlurry represents a common trend among many of McDonald's menu items: A good number of them were introduced to the chain's menu by franchise owners, not a corporate test kitchen. The Filet-O-Fish was introduced to customers in 1965 by Lou Groen, a franchise owner from Cincinnati, so that Catholics in his community would have something to eat for lunch during Lent. Herb Peterson, another McDonald's franchise owner from Santa Barbara, is responsible for the McDonald's' freshly cracked Egg McMuffin sandwich, which came to the market in 1975. And Jim Delligatti, a franchisee from Pittsburgh, rolled out the fast food giant's most popular item, the Big Mac, in 1968. Indeed, as a fast food item that rose up within the ranks of the McDonald's franchise system, the McFlurry is in very good company.