Fast Food Chain Soft Serve Ice Cream, Ranked

Though soft serve ice cream is delicious in all seasons, it's especially nice to indulge in the cool and creamy treat in the summer. As American as apple pie, this nostalgic delight gained popularity in the 1930s to highlight a day at the fair or a summer baseball game. While the origins of soft serve ice cream are somewhat debated, the first patented soft serve ice cream maker appeared in 1926.

A turning point in the soft serve story came in 1934, when Tom Carvel famously sold melty ice cream from a broken-down truck. This accidental success sparked a nationwide trend that was followed by Dairy Queen offering its own self-serve concept. Specialized machines were developed to store a pre-mixed blend of sugar and cream at just the right low (but not frozen) temperature, giving rise to the smooth, cool, and creamy treat we know and love as soft serve.

Soft serve ice cream began appearing on fast food menus as early as the 1940s, with both Chick-fil-A and McDonald's embracing the trend. Sonic Drive-In and Burger King followed in the 1960s, and by the 1970s, Wendy's introduced its own soft serve-inspired creation. These fast food giants still offer their own spin on soft serve, but who reigns supreme? I set out to find the answer, tasting them all in the name of research. What follows is my definitive ranking of the most popular fast food soft serve treats, from worst to best.