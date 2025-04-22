The McDonald's McFlurry Only Available In Canada That We Wish We Could Try

McDonald's is the place to go when craving a sweet treat. The popular fast food chain offers an array of sweet treats, including hackable apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and its signature soft serve dessert, the McFlurry. In the United States, McFlurries come in Oreo and M&M's flavors. Those items have Oreo cookies and M&Ms, respectively, mixed into the ice cream to create a delicious blended treat. However, McDonald's sometimes offers limited-edition flavors and even different flavors at its locations worldwide. After all, you can find tons of new menu items at locations abroad, such as unique international burger options, and some McDonald's even offer beer. One must-have McDonald's dessert that is only served in Canada is the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry.

Available in regular and snack sizes, the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry consists of vanilla soft serve with swirls of caramel sauce. It is then topped with crunchy caramel popcorn. The McFlurry flavor hit menus in Canada in June 2023, although that wasn't the first time caramel popcorn was offered at the chain.

In fact, Japan and Singapore previously offered caramel popcorn menu items. Singapore offered a caramel popcorn-flavored ice cream cone in 2020, while Japan had three popcorn-enhanced coffee drinks in 2017, one of which was an Iced Caramel Popcorn Latte. Not a fan of caramel popcorn? The McDonald's menu in Canada offers several other unique McFlurry flavors with regional candies, including Cadbury Creme Eggs, SKOR, and chocolate Smarties.