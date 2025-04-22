The McDonald's McFlurry Only Available In Canada That We Wish We Could Try
McDonald's is the place to go when craving a sweet treat. The popular fast food chain offers an array of sweet treats, including hackable apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and its signature soft serve dessert, the McFlurry. In the United States, McFlurries come in Oreo and M&M's flavors. Those items have Oreo cookies and M&Ms, respectively, mixed into the ice cream to create a delicious blended treat. However, McDonald's sometimes offers limited-edition flavors and even different flavors at its locations worldwide. After all, you can find tons of new menu items at locations abroad, such as unique international burger options, and some McDonald's even offer beer. One must-have McDonald's dessert that is only served in Canada is the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry.
Available in regular and snack sizes, the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry consists of vanilla soft serve with swirls of caramel sauce. It is then topped with crunchy caramel popcorn. The McFlurry flavor hit menus in Canada in June 2023, although that wasn't the first time caramel popcorn was offered at the chain.
In fact, Japan and Singapore previously offered caramel popcorn menu items. Singapore offered a caramel popcorn-flavored ice cream cone in 2020, while Japan had three popcorn-enhanced coffee drinks in 2017, one of which was an Iced Caramel Popcorn Latte. Not a fan of caramel popcorn? The McDonald's menu in Canada offers several other unique McFlurry flavors with regional candies, including Cadbury Creme Eggs, SKOR, and chocolate Smarties.
The Caramel Popcorn McFlurry is not offered in the US
If you are craving a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry in the United States, you are out of luck. The unique McFlurry option is not offered in America. However, there is an easy way you can recreate the dish at home. The Caramel Popcorn McFlurry uses basic ingredients to deliver its sweet-and-salty taste. All you really need is the delicious, crunchy topping.
Thankfully, U.S. McDonald's already offer a majority of the components to make the dessert, including the soft-serve ice cream base and caramel sauce. Therefore, to recreate the dish at your local restaurant, you can simply order a hot caramel sundae, then add your own caramel popcorn topping. You can purchase caramel popcorn in grocery stores or make your own at home.
Now, if you are looking to try other McDonald's menu items from around the world, you can do so without leaving America. There is a McDonald's location in Chicago that offers international options. The global menu has seen desserts from Korea, Spain, and Canada. While the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry has not been included, the global offers have included the Salted Caramel McFlurry with Oreos, Salted Caramel Dipped Cone, mini chocolate-glazed or maple caramel donuts, and McPops, which are small donuts filled with white chocolate, chocolate hazelnut, or Biscoff cookie butter. At this special McDonald's, you can pair the international desserts with a BBQ Bacon Stack from the United Kingdom or Winter Fries from France.