The Main Problem With McDonald's M&M McFlurry

McDonald's might be renowned for its World Famous Fries and stacked Big Macs, but let's not forget about the desserts. From the baked apple pies to luxurious strawberry shakes, there's a lot to savor on this menu too. To get an idea of which of this chain's sweet treats are worth a purchase, we ranked every McDonald's dessert. While the hot fudge sundae and classic vanilla cone performed well, the M&M McFlurry made the bottom of the list. Here's why.

This McFlurry is made up simply of McDonald's soft-serve ice cream and mini M&Ms. At face value, it's not a bad treat, but it's still far from perfect. The main problem with this McFlurry is the mix-ins. While mini M&Ms are fun to eat, they're not an ideal candy to put in a milkshake. Despite their small size, these M&Ms are still too big to be an add-on as they don't mix in effortlessly with the soft-serve ice cream. As a result, every sip of this McFlurry feels forced.

The chilled temperatures of this treat create a second problem with the M&Ms. While this candy melts perfectly in warm temperatures, making them a great secret ingredient for ridiculously good s'mores, the shells on M&Ms grow hard as they sit in soft serve, making the experience of actually enjoying this McFlurry even more difficult. Instead of savoring this treat, it's a race against time to suck it all down before the candy gets rock hard and ruins it.