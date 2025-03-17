The Main Problem With McDonald's M&M McFlurry
McDonald's might be renowned for its World Famous Fries and stacked Big Macs, but let's not forget about the desserts. From the baked apple pies to luxurious strawberry shakes, there's a lot to savor on this menu too. To get an idea of which of this chain's sweet treats are worth a purchase, we ranked every McDonald's dessert. While the hot fudge sundae and classic vanilla cone performed well, the M&M McFlurry made the bottom of the list. Here's why.
This McFlurry is made up simply of McDonald's soft-serve ice cream and mini M&Ms. At face value, it's not a bad treat, but it's still far from perfect. The main problem with this McFlurry is the mix-ins. While mini M&Ms are fun to eat, they're not an ideal candy to put in a milkshake. Despite their small size, these M&Ms are still too big to be an add-on as they don't mix in effortlessly with the soft-serve ice cream. As a result, every sip of this McFlurry feels forced.
The chilled temperatures of this treat create a second problem with the M&Ms. While this candy melts perfectly in warm temperatures, making them a great secret ingredient for ridiculously good s'mores, the shells on M&Ms grow hard as they sit in soft serve, making the experience of actually enjoying this McFlurry even more difficult. Instead of savoring this treat, it's a race against time to suck it all down before the candy gets rock hard and ruins it.
A simple swap can fix it all
While the M&M McFlurry has its problems, the fix is simple. Why doesn't McDonald's start crushing its M&Ms instead of adding them into the treat whole? Dairy Queen already does this for its Blizzard, and Burger King did too when they sold an M&M milkshake.
We could understand if McDonald's chose to nix this option to keep the flow of the restaurant moving. After all, chopping up mini M&Ms is probably too tedious of a task to throw in along with the usual frying, flipping, and grilling employees have to do. But you can actually buy bags of chopped-up M&Ms, so the fix is as simple as switching up an order for bags of mini M&Ms to chopped M&Ms instead.
Not only would this simple swap fix the size issue this treat has, but it would also fix the unsavory experience of biting into a cold and hardened M&M shell. While the delicate shells of chopped M&Ms would still harden in the soft serve, the inner chocolate would be exposed too, so each bite of the candy would offer a nice balance between a crunchy shell and soft chocolate. It's a harmonious balance that would actually melt on your tongue. There's no indication that McDonald's is looking to make this change anytime soon, but the chain did make a swap to sustainable new packaging in 2024, so you never know what might happen down the line.