Okra, the vibrant, green pod vegetable known for its "love it or hate it" gelatinous texture, might not be the first vegetable that comes to mind when you think of crispy fries. But, when there are plenty of vegetables that are perfectly suited to deliver satisfyingly crisp fries, why should okra miss out on the crunchy action? In fact, the high heat needed to develop an eye-catching char and satiating crisp also helps denature the mucilage in okra. Mucilage is the viscous substance responsible for okra's characteristic sliminess, and if you're not particularly keen about that gummy mouthfeel, getting the nutritious veggie nice and crispy is a tasty way to enjoy it. Between roasting, pan-frying, air-frying, and deep-frying, there are multiple ways to make okra fries, but there is one key factor that plays a pivotal role in ensuring that they turn out perfectly crisped and evenly cooked, regardless of the cooking technique.

It all boils down to one of the leading mistakes home cooks can make when preparing mushrooms: overcrowding the cooking surface. Whether you're oven-roasting your okra or battering and deep-frying it in hot oil, overcrowding leads to unevenly cooked fries that may clump together and fall significantly short of the ideal texture. Particularly when deep-frying, doing so in batches keeps the oil at the optimum temperature to prevent the okra from getting soggy. An overcrowded cooking surface is a recipe for disaster as it lowers the surface temperature, which will cause the food to stick to the pan, releasing its moisture and softening up instead of developing a lovely, golden-brown char.