How To Brew The Best Cup Of Masala Chai For You

Masala chai is a warm, full-bodied drink you can enjoy hot or iced any time of year. This popular beverage, which originated in India, has evolved into a signature combination of black tea, milk, sugar, and a distinct assortment of spices. By experimenting with different types of tea, various amounts of milk, and a range of spices, you can make a cup of masala chai that perfectly satisfies your own personal taste buds.

Given the fact that masala chai originated more than 4,000 years ago, this distinct beverage can be made many different ways. When formulating a recipe that works for you, take your time to choose your ingredients wisely. Masala chai is defined as tea mixed with spices, so you have many options to consider.

Start with a combination of green cardamom pods, black pepper, and ginger. Green cardamom provides your tea with that quintessential burst of spicy flavor, thanks to its peppery notes. Other common spices include cinnamon, clove, fennel seed, lemongrass, star anise, and nutmeg.

For the best flavor, it pays to grind your own spices to release their flavorful compounds and essential oils. Then, to brew your tea, either boil the spice mixture with the tea and water before adding in the milk, or boil everything all together at once before and after steeping. The type of tea you use as well as your choice of milk equally impacts the flavor of your finished product.