10 Best Veggies To Turn Into Crispy Golden Fries

What's in a French fry? Potatoes, of course. These greasy, starchy treats have been a staple in fast food restaurants and frozen aisles for years, and we know why: They're practically irresistible. But what if we told you it's possible to reproduce that similar fry sensation using vegetables other than familiar, starchy potatoes?

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to swap out the humble potato for something a bit more creative. Whether you're trying to avoid the high-carb make-up of a potato, have extra veggies on hand, or are simply out of spuds altogether, these fry fake-outs go way beyond the usual deep-fried potato (and are just as delicious). Don't let those other non-potato veggies go to waste — check your veggie crisper drawer for one of these super substitutes. You may be much closer to a crispy fry than you thought. At the very least, they'll fool the kids and, if you bake the veggies in your oven, they might be a tiny bit healthier, too.