The Popular Creole Vegetable You're Not Roasting But Should Be

Creole side dishes have main character energy, with even simple ones like Bisquick corn bread stealing the show from the main course. Sure, there's something comforting about a thick and hearty gumbo or jambalaya (and yes, there's a difference between them!). But, a table full of Creole sides like Louisiana dirty rice, ham and beans, shrimp skewers, Cajun crab dip, chicken wings, and coleslaw is a delightful sight. And nestled among the hush puppies, corn and pepper Maque Choux and warm beignets should be a classic and well-known Creole vegetable: okra.

Okra is a flowering plant with an edible seed pod you see canned on shelves and represented on menus across the South. It is known for being a nutritious ingredient in stews and soups and a staple ingredient in quite a few Southern dishes. But okra can be slimy. It's one of the main complaints that naysayers have against the vegetable, and they're not wrong. When okra is cooked right, however, it adds depth and flavor to stews and sautés. Okra is not as slimy when it's fried, particularly when it's coated in seasoned cornmeal. And if you aren't roasting your okra you're missing out on a crunchy, flavorful event you should really experience firsthand.