The Popular Creole Vegetable You're Not Roasting But Should Be
Creole side dishes have main character energy, with even simple ones like Bisquick corn bread stealing the show from the main course. Sure, there's something comforting about a thick and hearty gumbo or jambalaya (and yes, there's a difference between them!). But, a table full of Creole sides like Louisiana dirty rice, ham and beans, shrimp skewers, Cajun crab dip, chicken wings, and coleslaw is a delightful sight. And nestled among the hush puppies, corn and pepper Maque Choux and warm beignets should be a classic and well-known Creole vegetable: okra.
Okra is a flowering plant with an edible seed pod you see canned on shelves and represented on menus across the South. It is known for being a nutritious ingredient in stews and soups and a staple ingredient in quite a few Southern dishes. But okra can be slimy. It's one of the main complaints that naysayers have against the vegetable, and they're not wrong. When okra is cooked right, however, it adds depth and flavor to stews and sautés. Okra is not as slimy when it's fried, particularly when it's coated in seasoned cornmeal. And if you aren't roasting your okra you're missing out on a crunchy, flavorful event you should really experience firsthand.
How to get perfectly crispy, flavorful roasted okra every time
Roasted okra can double as a regular weekday dinner side dish and as one of the 12 side dishes you should bring to a Southern-style pot-luck. It's easy enough to cook on a busy Tuesday night and fancy enough to impress your friends in a pinch. Roasting okra doesn't take too much time, usually 20-25 minutes in a oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and it results in crispy-edged vegetable slices with tender insides and lingering, pleasant flavor.
Cut your okra in rounds or slice them down the middle from top to bottom to create little okra boats. Before roasting, coat your okra in a light layer of olive oil and then add spices. You can make garlic roasted okra with a strong focus just on garlic, or include other spices like smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add some cayenne pepper for a little spice, some Ancho chiles for a zesty twist, or some honey for a dash of sweetness. Use Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese for an Italian twist, or add Cajun spices for a traditional-style flavor profile. Once you've mastered the basics of roasting okra for a delicious side dish or a snack at any time of day, you can take your roasted okra a step further. Wrap each okra round in bacon and stuff them with cheese for an adorable bite-sized appetizer full of flavor.