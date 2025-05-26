How To Mix And Match Plateware For The Most Unique Dining Set

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Questions abound when it comes to dishware. Should you stack your plates at a restaurant? Are Costco dinnerware sets a good investment? How can you remove scratches from dinner plates? And so forth. But probably no question is as common as "How can I make my dining set more interesting?"

The truth is, plates are meant to be functional, from the dining room table to a luxurious buffet. Whether you're serving up a plate of protein, an easy no-cook brunch, or a beautiful dessert, plates are the vessels on which you will do it. Yet that very functionality sometimes gets in the way of the potential beauty of dining sets, which can take your table setting to the next level if you know what to do. One of the best tips? Learning how to mix and match plateware.

"Creating a unique dinnerware set is one of the smartest and most beautiful ways to express your personal style at home," says Iryna Kolosvetova, creative director and table styling expert at Fine Dining 4 Home. "I like to think of it as building a capsule wardrobe, but for your table. Every piece you choose adds character, tells a story, and reflects the way you love to host. It's not only visually striking but also incredibly fun and clever to build over time." Once you put in some time and effort, you'll have a unique, layered, curated collection on which you can lean for the rest of your dinner-party-throwing years.