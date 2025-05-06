Why Costco's Large Dinnerware Sets Are A Smart Kitchen Upgrade

You already know that Costco is the place to go for super-size packages of breakfast cereal, big bottles of vanilla extract, and a plethora of protein bars, but food isn't the only kitchen deal you can get at the big box warehouse. If you're in the market for a new set of dishes, it might be worth considering some of Costco's large dinnerware sets, which can have as many as 40 pieces. At the average department or discount store, dishes are typically sold in sets with 16 pieces, which is enough for four place settings, but these big packages can cover a table for 10. Now, you might not think you need that many dishes, but we're here to tell you that a bigger dinnerware set might just be one of the smartest kitchen upgrades ever.

The most obvious excuse for buying a large set of dishes is to serve a big family. A household of five, for instance, will burn through five sets of dishes in one meal, so if you have the storage space, it makes sense to have 10 settings on hand at all times. You also can't beat the price if you need a lot of dishes on a small budget, like in a shared apartment or for a vacation rental. A 16-piece set of textured white porcelain dishes at Target costs around $70, or $5.83 a piece, while a 40-piece set of similar dinnerware at Costco costs $124.99, or $3.12 per piece.