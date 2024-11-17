Can You Really Fix Cracked China With Milk?

Milk is great for baking bread, drizzling over non-sugary breakfast cereals, and dipping your graham crackers, but somehow, the idea that milk can magically repair cracked dishware has spread across the internet. Just because a life hack goes viral on TikTok doesn't mean it works. But is the claim completely baseless?

Netizens suggest the cracks in your china will disappear if you tape it and let it sit in boiled (then cooled) milk for a couple of days. That's because milk contains an ingredient called casein, a binding protein. Introducing an acid and following that with heat draws casein out of milk, creating a sticky, plastic-like texture. It's theoretically possible to produce a strong enough casein substance to cover a minor scratch on your dishware, but it's not going to work for a shattered plate.

The casein isn't strong enough to withstand repeated use or washing, anyway. Plus, it's a biological product that can harbor unwanted bacteria. While the milk hack is a fun science experiment, it's not going to put Humpty Dumpty back together again (at least not without a bunch of outside help). Don't despair: there are alternative solutions for keeping your favorite busted bowls.