The Outdoor Dining Etiquette You Need To Abide By This Summer

Besides dressing for the occasion, showing up on time is another unspoken outdoor dining etiquette rule to keep in mind this summer. With warm weather afoot, popular establishments that offer outside seating tend to book up quickly, and some even have a rather lengthy waiting list. So, assuming your table will be held for the customary 15 minutes might not be the best move, especially on weekends and at new or popular restaurants. Moreover, when booking a restaurant for alfresco dining, you will likely have a larger party. Most restaurants will not seat you unless your entire party is present, so try to make sure everyone shows up on time.

Additionally, for trendy summer patios, try making reservations during non-rush times — between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (if they are open) or later in the evening after 8:30 p.m., if possible. Not only are you more likely to be able to snag a table, but your 15-minute grace period is also more likely to be honored. During the day (not on weekends), mid-afternoon tends to be the slowest time for most restaurants. Plus, late-night reservations tend to come with lower temps and a lack of blazing sunlight, which is a nice reprieve on super hot days. Note: If you do show up on time but no one is around to seat you, you should wait to be seated or look for assistance — grabbing an open table just because you see one is also considered poor form.

