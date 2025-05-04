Ina Garten's Simple Pro Tip For Creating A Beautiful Table Setting Your Guests Will Love
Throwing a proper dinner party can be harrowing work. From designing a perfect menu (roast chicken or steak tacos?) to inviting the right mix (and number) of guests, there are countless details to consider, not least of which is the table itself. Setting a beautiful tablescape can seem daunting to say the least. The task requires coordinating linens, napkins, flatware, and china to create a harmonious display for guests. And unless you have a full set of these supplies, in perfect coordination, ready for entertaining, you might feel a bit stumped as to how to proceed. But you need not fear, as Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa and hosting mastermind, has just the trick to pull off the perfect table setting (no new chargers or salad bowls required).
In a post on her website, Garten challenged the notion that "... in order to have a beautiful table setting, everything needs to match perfectly." Instead of setting your table with entirely matching decor, she suggests mixing it up to create a more unique and eclectic table. "I actually think it's much more interesting to mix things up," Garten says. However, this doesn't mean that you should simply toss together every item you have in your cupboard. Rather, she recommends picking a few commonalities and weaving them throughout the decor: Think of two or three common colors or patterns, and incorporate them in each aspect of the tablescape. This will create a sense of harmony without necessitating a 100% match between items.
How to tie the table together
In Ina Garten's example for a perfectly assembled table setting, she chose a simple color palette of blue, orange, and cream. She wove these colors throughout the table setting, using items which might not seem to fully match on the surface, from napkins to glasses to chairs. All of these seemingly disparate items come together to form a cohesive yet visually interesting table setting. The key here is not perfectly matching all your elements, but finding common threads that can go together without necessarily matching.
A great way of achieving this is by selecting a simple color scheme that can tie various items together. These colors don't have to perfectly match, but they should keep within the general palette you determine. You can also lean into the mismatch of it all, as Garten did, by selecting different chairs or glassware. This will create an effortless and eclectic table that comes together to form a beautiful display for guests. You can even display fruits or veggies to bring your selected colors to the table. In her tablescape, Garten uses oranges to add a pop of the unifying color. Other fruits, such as pomegranates, apples, pears, and grapes, also work for this purpose, though a more traditional selection of flowers will look pretty as well. The key to setting your table is to be creative and think outside of the box. Now as to what you'll make for dessert — well, Garten has a few great suggestions for that dilemma as well.