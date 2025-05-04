Ina Garten's Simple Pro Tip For Creating A Beautiful Table Setting Your Guests Will Love

Throwing a proper dinner party can be harrowing work. From designing a perfect menu (roast chicken or steak tacos?) to inviting the right mix (and number) of guests, there are countless details to consider, not least of which is the table itself. Setting a beautiful tablescape can seem daunting to say the least. The task requires coordinating linens, napkins, flatware, and china to create a harmonious display for guests. And unless you have a full set of these supplies, in perfect coordination, ready for entertaining, you might feel a bit stumped as to how to proceed. But you need not fear, as Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa and hosting mastermind, has just the trick to pull off the perfect table setting (no new chargers or salad bowls required).

In a post on her website, Garten challenged the notion that "... in order to have a beautiful table setting, everything needs to match perfectly." Instead of setting your table with entirely matching decor, she suggests mixing it up to create a more unique and eclectic table. "I actually think it's much more interesting to mix things up," Garten says. However, this doesn't mean that you should simply toss together every item you have in your cupboard. Rather, she recommends picking a few commonalities and weaving them throughout the decor: Think of two or three common colors or patterns, and incorporate them in each aspect of the tablescape. This will create a sense of harmony without necessitating a 100% match between items.