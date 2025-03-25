How To Remove Scratches From Your Ceramic Dinner Plates

Ceramic dishware is among the unsung heroes of the kitchen, especially in regards to sustainability and budget. Simultaneously durable and beautiful, there are also thousands of styles to choose from, making it easy to choose a set sturdy enough for daily use, yet elegant enough to proudly display homemade beef Wellington at a dinner party. Though most of these sets are also distressingly prone to scratches, there's a simple way to get your dishes looking like new again without breaking the bank.

Generally speaking, a soft abrasive such as Bar Keeper's Friend or Bon Ami is enough to buff away those little black scratches that every plate and bowl seems to develop over time. That's because those marks aren't actually scratches – they're scuffs. Scuffs are most frequently caused by silverware scraping against the surface of the dishes. This means there's no actual chips or abrasions on your dishware; they're just very badly stained. Since the "damage" is merely cosmetic, it means these scuff marks are pretty easy to remove once you know how it's done. Though regular washing doesn't do the trick, soft abrasives are designed to remove stains, tarnish, and even scuffs from tricky surfaces, making them the best way to give your ceramic plates new life – soft scrubs are also an amazing cleaning hack for your glass stovetop. If you don't happen to have these products on hand, don't worry; there are also some pantry staples that get the job done.