The Complete Guide To Cooking With Spring Artichokes
Everyone loves artichokes, but did you know they're best in spring — and that your recipe repertoire is really missing a spring artichokes guide? This is when the artichoke plant puts on buds, which are then harvested and sold as the vegetable we know. It's the best time of year to get tender, flavorful produce, so if you haven't yet educated yourself on the humble artichoke, it might be time.
The truth is, there are so many ways to eat fresh artichokes, from your basic steamed recipe to mashed potatoes or eggs Benedict. If you're willing to stray from the beaten path, then Sicilian stuffed artichokes are a delicious way to do it ... chef's kiss. All you have to do is get past the intimidation posed by the artichoke's alien appearance and threatening spines.
In this spring artichoke guide, Chowhound sat down with a range of experts to get the goods on what this so-called veggie is, what it tastes like, why it's better in springtime, how to prepare it, and more. Never again will you fear the choke.
What are artichokes?
Although they usually get lumped in with veggies, artichokes are actually edible flowers in the aster family. Specifically, they are thistles in the same family as tarragon, chamomile, absinthe, and lettuce, among others. The variety you typically find at the grocery store is called a globe artichoke (Cynara cardunculus, variety scolymus), named after its fat, round shape.
"Technically, artichokes are flower buds," explains Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer behind Pinch and Swirl. "If you let them bloom, they turn into beautiful purple thistle flowers." Because they are a thistle, they have tough outer leaves and spiky tips, she says. So why is it considered a veggie? Mostly, says Sarah Bond, who creates recipes for Live Eat Learn, because we cook and eat it like one.
A brief history of the 'choke
It sometimes seems surprising that anyone thought to eat the artichoke, yet they have been cultivated since ancient times in the Mediterranean and North Africa, although ancient civilizations prized them more for their leaves, which are also edible. Greeks and Romans farmed them, and Arabic peoples bred them for improvement. By the Middle Ages, however, they were being grown in Italy for their flower buds, a practice that then spread to other Mediterranean-like regions. There was a time, however, when their expense meant only royalty could afford them.
Note that Jerusalem artichokes are not the same thing as the thistle bud, even though they're also in the aster family and therefore related to common artichokes. They also go by sunchoke, another misleading name, since they're the tuberous root vegetable of the sunflower plant. Apparently, early Italian visitors to the Americas thought they tasted like artichokes, and the Italian word for sunflower is girasole. Names, amiright?
The flavor and texture of artichokes
"The flavor of an artichoke is subtle and slightly nutty, with a mild sweetness that's often compared to asparagus or even a hint of hazelnut," says Marye Audet, author and recipe developer behind Restless Chipotle. Others, Sarah Bond says, compare them to the taste of fresh peas. Another common description for them is earthy, say Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr, chefs and co-owners of the plant-based restaurant Seed to Sprout. Lastly, artichokes are a tad bitter, which gives them a nice bite in tandem with their other flavors.
Artichoke texture is also noteworthy, unlike anything else, both smooth and toothsome at the same time. The leaves are sometimes compared to potato, soft and sliding off the base (though a bit stringy in some cases), while the heart is tender and juicy.
Why are artichokes better in spring?
Now to the heart of this spring artichokes guide: Why is this humble bud better in springtime? The answer comes down to both flavor and texture. In spring, Marissa Stevens says, "They're tender but meaty when cooked, and the heart turns almost creamy. They're at their best in spring because they're young and fresh. Fall artichokes can be good too," she acknowledges, "but they tend to be more fibrous, and their stems are often woody."
Flavor-wise, they're also naturally sweeter this time of year, Marye Audet says. It's a delicate richness with which summer and fall artichokes just can't compare. Look for them between March and June in North America, says Allie Petersen, the vegan blogger at Naturallie Plant-Based, when they're "higher quality and much more flavorful." Spring, in other words, is when you should make the effort.
Artichoke varieties
Aside from spring artichokes, you can find a number of different varieties, depending on where you shop and how much you're willing to spend. Artichokes sometimes present as a monolith on cooking channels or in the grocery store, but there are actually a number of varieties. These include baby artichokes, heirloom artichokes, and long-stem artichokes as well as the traditional globe variety, in or out of season.
The least mature form of the thistle flower is the baby artichoke. "One thing people often overlook is that baby artichokes don't have a choke at all, which makes them much easier to prepare," Marye Audet says. "They're perfect for roasting or pan-frying whole, making them a great option if you love the flavor of artichokes but don't want to deal with the extra prep."
If you shop at the farmers market or co-ops, you will probably get more options, but simply keeping your eyes open in the spring at your grocery store is a good approach too.
Though they're not technically considered varieties, canned or jarred artichokes are also worth keeping on hand, say Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr. And if you want artichokes to grow right in your yard, there's nothing easier (or cheaper) than artichoke seeds. The artichoke is a perennial that will come back year after year, and you can divide its roots to propagate the plant as it multiplies. That way, you can grow any variety and harvest them at any stage, which is a nice way to get more heirloom varieties into your diet without paying a mint.
Which parts of the artichoke are edible?
The artichoke is actually more edible than you think, given its formidable aspect. This goes not just for spring artichokes, but for all of them. "The heart is the prize, but don't overlook the tender parts of the leaves and the stem," Marissa Stevens says. "I always trim and peel the stem. It tastes just like the heart and has the same great texture. If you find baby artichokes, they often don't have a developed choke yet, making them even easier to prepare."
Different parts of the artichokes should be used in different ways, Sarah Bond explains. The heart is great for dips and salads, and the stem for similarly tender applications. The base of the bud's petals (commonly called leaves, not to be confused with the actual leaves of the thistle plant, which ancient cultures did use) is great for dipping and scraping off with your teeth. However, the thistle inside the artichoke (the "choke" part) must be removed because it is tough and inedible.
How to choose the best artichokes
All right, it's time to put this guide to work and bring those spring artichokes home. "When selecting artichokes, look for ones that feel heavy for their size with tightly packed, firm leaves," Marye Audet says. "The leaves should be a deep green (or a vibrant purple if you're buying certain varieties) and free of excessive browning or dryness." Avoid any with open leaves or a flimsy feel, and avoid wrinkles.
"To check freshness, give the base a squeeze — the leaves should squeak when pressed together," Marissa Stevens says. "It sounds odd, but it works." Also, she adds, don't be alarmed if you see a little bronzing or silver discoloration. The ones that have a little ugliness to them have been "frost-kissed," meaning that they were exposed to deep cold, which triggers them to release sugars, she explains. They are often the most flavorful.
Lastly, the chefs agree that you should look for artichokes that feel heavy for their size, as this indicates that they are still full of moisture and will have a soft, tender texture. Weigh several similarly sized options in your hands and choose the ones that are relatively heavier.
How to prepare artichokes
This is the part of spring artichokes (and all artichokes) where people tend to run away. But, says Sarah Bond, "Don't fear the prep! Artichokes may look intimidating, but they're well worth the effort." Rinse them first under cold running water. Then trim off the stem, leaving about an inch. Cut off the top third of the bud so that you can see the inside of the artichoke's leaves in concentric circles. They're quite tough on the outside, so a professional set of knives is the way to go here. Choose ones that are easy to clean, easy to sharpen, and go right in the dishwasher — no more fussy wooden handles. Right after cutting off the top, rub it with a lemon wedge, which will keep it from browning while cooking.
Next up, peel the tough leaves from the base of the plant and snip off the prickly, thorn-like exteriors. "These are called bracts and are a natural defense mechanism to protect the inside from predators," Allie Petersen says. Sharp kitchen shears are your best friend for this, because you don't have to work out the awkward angles as you would if using a knife. Just snip them right below the spike and you're good.
If you're not going to cook the artichokes right away, submerge them in cold water while you wait. Squeeze in the juice of a lemon or two, which will keep the newly exposed surfaces from discoloring. "The stems are worth saving too," Marissa Stevens adds. "Just trim and peel them for an extension of the heart, with a slightly deeper, more concentrated flavor."
Basic approaches to cooking artichokes
While there's certainly a place for a Trader Joe's meal hack in the busy home cook's life, learning to cook artichokes on your own is well worth the effort. There are a number of ways to cook artichokes, but the most basic is to prepare the bud and then steam it. You can cook them whole or quartered.
"The simplest way to cook them is steaming," Marissa Stevens says, recommending 30 to 60 minutes for large artichokes, depending on how tender you like them. "I usually go closer to an hour." Note that you may not have to cook spring artichokes as long, since they're more tender than their later-season cousins. Let your recipe guide you, and make sure to pick one that specifically covers how to prepare a) the type of artichoke you're using, and b) what time of year you bought it. To steam, place them stem side up in a large steamer basket so the steam circulates evenly through the leaves and into the heart without water pooling inside." Cook them until you can easily pull off a leaf and pierce the heart with a fork. If you're set on pots but don't have the right tools for steaming, you can buy a steamer basket to insert in your preferred saucepan or soup pot. Or, if you need the set, consider a steamer basket and pot combo.
You can also bake your artichokes. "Drizzle some butter and herbs on each half, roll in foil, and roast in the oven for 30-35 minutes at 425 F or until tender," says Allie Petersen.
Artichoke dipping sauces
Because spring artichokes are so tender, you often don't need much to accompany them. However, artichoke leaves are basically a vessel for fattening sauces, so it's a shame to waste the opportunity. Many people like to dip artichoke sauces in plain drawn butter, while others prefer mayo on its own. If you feel like getting more creative with sauces, though, you certainly can. Popular options include honey mustard, yogurt garlic, or even a sweet sauce like raspberry.
"A simple garlic aioli or a tangy balsamic vinaigrette also pairs beautifully," Marye Audet says. "For something a little richer, a creamy lemon-herb yogurt dip can balance out the earthy artichoke flavor." If you like something a little dressier than mayonnaise (although this writer thinks it's the best possible accompaniment), then aioli is a nice step up. It's like a fancier mayo, made with garlic and olive oil, and sometimes eggs. Think garlic, sriracha, or even pesto versions, Marissa Stevens advises.
But for the straightforwardly classic approach, "melted butter with a squeeze of lemon is always a winner," Marye Audet says. Some people add garlic and herbs to this, while others prefer to keep it pure. And it's not hard to keep it plant-based if you want, Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr say. Just use a vegan alternative with those same lemon and garlic flavors. BTW, if you like the real deal, a garlic press always comes in handy to save the sticky work of chopping lots of garlic. Or, if you're really pressed for time or simply can't be bothered, garlic powder works just fine in a pinch.
Other artichoke recipes
No spring artichokes guide would be complete without discussing a few of the more elaborate approaches. "Beyond dipping and eating them leaf by leaf, artichokes are incredibly versatile. You can roast them, grill them with a bit of olive oil and salt, or marinate them for salads and antipasti platters," Marye Audet says. You can also use them for crostini, put them in pasta, make a scramble with them, use them as a crab substitute for crab cakes, or even put them in peanut stew.
"Artichokes can be steamed, grilled, braised, stuffed, and even eaten raw," Marissa Stevens says. "Grilling adds a smoky depth. Cut them in half, scoop out the choke, and steam cut-side down until they're tender but still hold their shape, then grill." A grill pan or outdoor barbecue both work here. "For something different, try slicing young, tender artichokes paper-thin and eating them raw in a salad. The cooked hearts are great in pasta, on pizza, or pulsed into a tapenade."
Stuffed artichokes are another fan favorite, say Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr. Mix up breadcrumbs, olive oil, sea salt, and fresh or dried herbs, then fill your artichokes with the mixture. Make sure to get plenty between the leaves, where the mixture can impart its flavor to each individual petal. Cheese is also a great ingredient any time you're stuffing artichokes. Moreover, the chefs add, don't discount the jarred version. "While we absolutely love fresh artichokes, canned or jarred artichoke hearts are absolutely one of our favorite ingredients as well. We use them in salads, pastas, or breaded as an appetizer with a creamy aioli."
Storing artichokes before and after cooking
Yes, there is a proper way to store fresh artichokes. No, it's not what you think. Some sources say that raw artichokes don't keep well, advising you to wrap them in a plastic bag and use them as quickly as possible. While this is certainly fine for a few days, it's not a great long-term version.
The artichoke is a flower, so you can actually preserve them the same way you would a nice bouquet from the farmers market: in water. For uncooked artichokes, trim the bottom ¼ inch or so off the stem. This opens up the artichoke's vascular system, which allows it to suck up water and stay fresh. Then put the artichoke in a jar with some filtered tap water. Believe it or not, it can last for weeks in the fridge this way, provided you give it a little TLC. Once a week, trim off another inch of stem and refill the water so it covers the bottom.
Once cooked, they will last several days in the fridge. If they are cooled completely and covered tightly, you can expect them to last closer to a week. The quicker you eat them after cooking, the better they'll be. It's worth noting, however, that cooked artichokes have never lasted beyond one sitting in this writer's household, so this may not be a problem you have to deal with at all!
Health benefits and nutritional information
Spring artichokes, like artichokes in general, are full of vitamins and minerals, as well as fiber, so they are a great addition to the diet, whether fresh or canned. They contain lots of phytochemicals, which are plant compounds that can help protect against disease. That's because many phytochemicals are antioxidants, which protect against the free radicals from pollution, chemicals, and sunlight that can damage cells and cause cancer, among other things. Indeed, artichokes may be beneficial in fighting a range of cancers, including breast, colon, liver, and prostate, as well as leukemia.
Other benefits of artichokes include lowering cholesterol, aiding in digestion, and increasing liver function. They also provide a decent serving of protein, each artichoke providing about 5 grams, so they make a nice addition to the vegan or vegetarian diet. Last but not least, artichokes contain lots of magnesium — about 200 milligrams each — so they can help you sleep better at night and even preserve a healthy heart rhythm.
Artichokes are, moreover, extremely low in calories, containing about 75 for an entire large globe. Since science shows that it takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register that you're full, it's smart to eat foods such as artichokes, which take effort and provide a fun activity. Et voilà: Make sure you put the above guide to use for you so you can get more of the artichoke's nutritious benefits into your life today.