The Complete Guide To Cooking With Spring Artichokes

Everyone loves artichokes, but did you know they're best in spring — and that your recipe repertoire is really missing a spring artichokes guide? This is when the artichoke plant puts on buds, which are then harvested and sold as the vegetable we know. It's the best time of year to get tender, flavorful produce, so if you haven't yet educated yourself on the humble artichoke, it might be time.

The truth is, there are so many ways to eat fresh artichokes, from your basic steamed recipe to mashed potatoes or eggs Benedict. If you're willing to stray from the beaten path, then Sicilian stuffed artichokes are a delicious way to do it ... chef's kiss. All you have to do is get past the intimidation posed by the artichoke's alien appearance and threatening spines.

In this spring artichoke guide, Chowhound sat down with a range of experts to get the goods on what this so-called veggie is, what it tastes like, why it's better in springtime, how to prepare it, and more. Never again will you fear the choke.