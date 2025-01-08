The Best Way To Use Leftover Wine For Future Meals

Wine is one of the best ingredients to have waiting in the wings, and not just for pleasurable drinking. If you've got a spare bottle rattling around that nobody's eager to down, get to the kitchen because there's a world of flavor that can level up dinner or dessert. The smartest way to use leftover wine for future meals? Transform it into a delicious marinade.

Before you get started, have a look at which ingredients will bring out the best in your booze. Beginning with the dry white wines, a chardonnay, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc have a crisp and acidic taste ideal for creating a zesty chicken or seafood marinade. Combined with garlic, lemon, and a bit of herbs, this bright marinade helps ignite the tart flavors in poultry, fish, and vegetables. Alternatively, consider adding these wines into tomato and cream-based sauces. French onion and chicken noodle soup can benefit from simmering some wine in the broth as well. Go with white wine for light, aromatic dishes.

Red wine, on the other hand, shines as the marinade base for juicy steaks, racks of lamb, and pork tenderloins. Use leftover wine to make red wine vinegar and combine it with Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard for a tenderizing beef marinade. Cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and pinot noir are the default for many cooks because of the fruity boldness they give to rich and savory dishes, such as coq au vin. Red wine offers a lot of depth to fatty broths, sauteed mushrooms, and even barbecue sauces.