Helpful Tips To Know That Will Save You Money On Wine
A glass of wine — whether it's poured from a screw top bottle in your backyard or by a certified sommelier — makes any gathering feel more festive. This is why so many of us make a point of having a bottle or two on hand when friends come by. While none of our friends expect pricey premier cru Bordeaux at our weekend cookouts, we don't want to insult them with undrinkable plonk. This raises a critical question: How can you find good-quality wine at an affordable price point, especially if you're not a serious wine geek?
The reality is quality wine is expensive to make. The land that nurtures the grapes is expensive, as is the skilled labor needed to maintain vineyards and make wine. Vintners intentionally prune their vines to limit fruit production to ensure the fruit that do mature attain maximum ripeness and flavor. We've gathered a team of experts to help savvy wine-lovers find affordable bottles worth drinking — content creator and certified sommelier Audrey Wayne; Hilary Cocaris, founder of Sipwell Wine Company; Antonio Bertone, founder of the award-winning winery Alileo; Josh Phelps, owner and winemaker at Grounded Wine; Alison Morris Roslyn, a certified sommelier and founder of the wine education site Francey Not Fancy; Jennifer Wall, head winemaker at Barefoot Wines; and international wine judge Matthew Cocks and viticulture expert and wine consultant Sylvia Ba, both consultants for the VinoVoss wine search engine.
American wines offer quality and affordability
While French and Italian wines are justly celebrated for their quality, American wines are nothing to sneeze at: They can offer great value as well as quality. "You'll often find better values in American wines, for one simple reason: They don't have to be imported, and that makes them a lot less expensive," Alison Morris Roslyn, founder for Francey Not Fancy, said.
If you're a fan of French wines, seek out domestic wines made from the same grapes. "Love a red French Burgundy? Those are always made with pinot noir grapes, so try a pinot noir from Oregon instead," Roslyn advised. "Some of the best pinot noirs in the country are coming out of Willamette Valley in Oregon, and many of them are Burgundian-style." If you're worried these wines may be weak copies of their European counterparts, fear not: French winemakers know and respect the quality of American-grown grapes. "In fact, some of the biggest names in Burgundy, like Domaine Drouhin, are now making wines in Oregon, too," Roslyn said. Josh Phelps of Grounded Wine agreed, "Domestically, I think there is tremendous value in Washington State — especially for cabernet blends and riesling. There are great California sauvignon blancs that deliver for under $15. Same with Bordeaux blancs."
Seek out wines from neighbors of prestige regions
Good wine reflects a sense of place, and certain regions and even specific vineyards command staggering prices because their unique interplay of weather and soil conditions produce exceptional grapes. So prestigious are some of these regions that the use of their names is strictly controlled by law (only sparkling wines made in the Champagne region of France can legally be called Champagne).
Because these regions can only produce finite quantities of wine, fans of these varieties must pay dearly for them. But if you're concerned about the finiteness of your bank account, Alison Morris Roslyn says, "Look for wines that are adjacent to an expensive region. If you love a white Burgundy, like a Puligny-Montrachet or a Mersault, try a Saint-Aubin. It's a lesser-known region that has the same beautiful qualities of both of those more expensive wines (think of a white wine that's rich, but also precise)." She added that these regions can yield unexpected treasures, such as the pinot noirs of Sancerre. "Most people think of Sancerre as the home of sauvignon blanc, but they are making some fantastic reds there that can rival Burgundies, but at much better prices."
Look for wineries changing their business model
Oddly enough, office politics can impact the price of wine. "Seeking out producers who are changing their business model is the first way to find chic French wines without the prix élevés," Matthew Cocks, a consultant at VinoVoss, said. Over half of French wineries are part of cooperatives whose growers pool their vineyard holdings, resources, and expertise, which makes production and cultivation more affordable for all of them.
However, producers in prestige areas sometimes leave these cooperatives and strike out on their own, which can offer good opportunities for price-conscious wine lovers. "Over time, the price of grapes in some regions like Burgundy have risen substantially. The increase in value has made it tempting for cooperative members with vineyards of high quality potential to leave the cooperative and produce their own wine for a greater share of the spoils," Cocks explained. "Yet when they first withdraw from the cooperative, the now-freestanding producer has limited brand awareness and no market presence beyond their cellar door. This results in price being a key selling point until the brand establishes a following," he continued. "Seeking out producers who have recently withdrawn from cooperatives is a great way to both try great wine at bargain prices but to also support small operations when they need it most. The Macon wines of Jean Manciat are a good example of this."
Learn about emerging regions
Climate change is real, and just as the shifting climate has made some flowers bloom earlier, it's also affected the growth of wine grapes. According to Matthew Cocks, this can be a silver lining for cost-conscious wine lovers.
"The lesser-known fact is that climate change can help you find better and cheaper wine. You just need to know where to look," he said. "The Bordeaux region of Moulis-en-Médoc is a prime example. Large parts of Moulis-en-Médoc lie on outcrops of gravel-based soils that mimic those of the best producers in the more prestigious appellations of Pauillac and Saint Julien. The free-draining nature of these gravel soils make them perfect for growing cabernet sauvignon, considered to be the grape with the highest-quality potential on the Médoc peninsula." However, he said, the region has historically been cooler than its more prestigious neighbors, meaning its grapes haven't achieved the same degree of ripeness as those of neighboring areas. "Today, the prices for Moulis-en-Médoc wines are still low, but the warming climate now means that its cabernet sauvignon is now ripening perfectly and producing charming, classically styled, cabernet sauvignon-based Bordeaux wines," he said.
Here's where the experts go for affordable wine
For price-conscious shoppers, where to buy wine can be as important as what they buy. And if you know what you want, you can score good wines at affordable price points without even leaving your house. "I can't possibly overstate the convenience and ease of shopping for wine online," Alison Morris Roslyn said, rhapsodizing about the low prices and options for free shipping.
If you'd like a more personal shopping experience, cultivate a relationship with a local wine merchant. "Your local wine shop will always have great deals and you'll be supporting a small business at the same time, win/win!" Antonio Bertoni said. "We always try to find the shops that offer wine tastings from time to time. Then you can learn which wines are your favorite before committing to a whole box or bottle." Sommelier Audrey Wayne agrees. "A local shop is your best bet for finding some affordable wines. They may show off the high-end one, but they'll have the knowledgeable staff to get you a great bargain."
Don't discount boxed or canned wines
In recent years, boxed wine, once a punchline, has become a supermarket staple. Wine in cans has become increasingly common. And most of it comes at an affordable price point, which raises the question: Is it any good?
According to the experts, it depends what you're looking for. Antonio Bertone, founder of Alileo, explained, "More and more premium wineries are using bag-in-box packaging not only as a sustainability initiative but a better functioning packaging for your everyday drinking wines. In the end the consumer gets wines that taste better and last longer." Alison Morris Roslyn agrees that a wine box is no longer an object of shame –- up to a point. "Long gone are the days where they were a sign of bad wine. With that said, they have their place. Are they an easy and convenient way to have wine at a tailgate or a backyard party? Absolutely. Would I serve them at a formal event or wedding? Probably not. Should you try a canned wine next time you see one on an airplane? Yes! They are far better than the mini-bar style bottles." Josh Phelps also considers boxed wines a good option for everyday drinking. "Field Recordings in Paso Robles is a cool boxed wine," he said. "I love the idea of having rosé or sauvignon blanc on tap in my fridge."
Don't get taken in by flowery label language
For novices, one of the most intimidating things about shopping for wine, besides the sometimes jaw-dropping price tag, is the terminology on wine labels. If it's not in French, Italian, or German, it might be vague and mysterious. And according to the experts, much of it is simply meaningless. "Don't get too excited when you see things on American wines like private selection, handcrafted, award-winning, winemaker's choice, natural, old vine, artisan, reserve," Alison Morris Roslyn said. "These are marketing ploys, not meaningful or regulated terms in the U.S. Don't let them fool you into thinking you are buying a better wine."
This doesn't mean you should ignore label content altogether. Roslyn advised checking labels for the following: "Is the importer someone well-known or well-respected? Is the wine from a single vineyard? What is the grape blend? What kind of fermentation did the wine go through? How was this wine aged? Who is the winemaker? Did he or she use sustainable farming practices? These kinds of questions give you a much better picture of what you're buying and serving." Audrey Wayne added that knowing the importer of your favorite wine can help you find more like it: "If you find a wine you like, look who imported it/distributes it and then peruse their portfolio. Chances are they want to keep the quality and price points similar."
Seek out styles that emphasize technique, not location
Elite wines, like real estate values, are all about location, location, location –- a handful of regions have well-earned reputations for nurturing exceptional grapes and wines. And because of this, producers in these regions can name their price –- and it's usually more than most of us are comfortable paying, except for special occasions. If you're serious about wine but trying to enjoy it on a budget, shopping by region can be frustrating.
Matthew Cocks offered an easy alternative. "Look at technical wine styles where the method of production, in contrast to the origin of the grapes, plays a large part in establishing the quality and style of the final wine," he advised. "Champagne is one such technical wine style ...The same method is used in many other wine regions of northern France, such as Burgundy and the Loire Valley, to produce sparkling wines that are known as Cremant." These wines, he explained, are not only satisfying to drink but easier on the wallet. With the lower cost of land and grapes outside of Champagne (and less spent on marketing), "Cremants are available at prices that are very friendly for everyday drinking at around the $15 mark, making them the perfect choice for quiet luxury."
Compare prices before you buy
Unless you're an experienced wine shopper, it can be tricky to know if the price offered for a given bottle is reasonable or fair. Even if it falls within your budget range, you still want to be sure you're paying an appropriate amount for the quality of wine you'll be getting.
This is why it's important to compare prices on a wine you're interested in before you commit to buying it. A few minutes of online research can not only save you a few dollars, but help you build your wine education. Alison Morris Roslyn said, "Many stores will match the prices you find online. Even if they don't, you'll at least know whether you're getting a decent price and whether the shop owner or employees are giving you good information about the wines they're suggesting." Jennifer Wall agrees. "If you're seeking a particular vintage wine, a quick Google search will reveal the recommended price you should be willing to pay," she said. And if you're buying wine for a crowd, Wall added, most retailers will offer a volume discount.
Seek out skilled small producers
American consumers are used to thinking in terms of economies of scale. To save money on food and clothing, for instance, we go for fast food and hastily sewn fast fashion from big chains. But when shopping for wine, this can be a mistake. The mass-produced, bottom-of-the-shelf stuff may save you a few dollars, but you'll pay dearly in terms of quality. "While I love the convenience of grocery stores, you'll find a lot of run-of-the-mill labels and often ones that have sugar added to increase shelf life," Audrey Wayne said.
Instead, Wayne recommends that consumers seek out wines from small independent producers. "Smaller producers aren't putting out anything that's not great since they have precious few chances to earn their reputation, and the big names have the ability to blend enough from other vintages without having to change the label from vintage to non-vintage," she said. "Don't stress on if it's a good year." Sylvia Ba, VinoVoss consultant, agrees. "Some independent winemakers who employ a hands-on, low-intervention approach, offer excellent wines at affordable prices," she says. "Notable examples include Fanny Sabre and Maxime Crotet. Similarly, in Champagne, you can find great deals under $45 from grower producers. These small-scale producers focus on the quality of their fruit and artisanal work rather than spending on branding and marketing." Finding these, however, may require some footwork. "These bottles are not widely available, but if you go to a specialized wine merchant, you will find these hidden gems," Ba said.
Research wines before buying them
Want an instant path to decision paralysis? Go into a wine shop, walk around, and stare at a bunch of labels. Which one do you want with dinner tonight? Which will go well with the menu you've planned? Unless you already know something about wines, their producers, and what to expect from different varietals, you might end up with a bottle of disappointment.
Fortunately, technology has made it easier to learn about wines and what to look for before you hit the stores. "We love the Decanter app," Antonio Bertone said. "Decanter is a reputable source for wines from all over the world and you can easily look up tasting notes and rating scores. You'll be sure to find some real diamonds with this resource." Also, familiarize yourself with the critics the experts trust. "Lettie Teague [from the Wall Street Journal] always has some great affordable options," Audrey Wayne said. "I also love DenverWineMerchant (Sally is truly a genius) and LuciaLovesWine — she's got great Trader Joe's recs and used to work in Michelin restaurants." Alison Morris Roslyn recommends reviews by James Suckling, Jeb Dunnuck, Robert Parker, Jancis Robinson, Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and Wine Advocate, as well as her own page for guidance on affordable wines. "They often give helpful details about a wine you're about to purchase, including whether it's something your should drink or hold and what kind of food pairings make sense," she said.
Learn what you like
While reviews from reputable critics can offer helpful guidance for wine shoppers, tastes are subjective and at the end of the day, your preferences are what really matter. After all, you're the one who will be paying for and drinking the wine, and your main objective is to find wines that you enjoy, not impress a bunch of critics you'll never meet.
So how do you figure out what styles of wine you like if you're new to the game? An easy first step is to take the plunge and taste anything that catches your interest. "For those curious about exploring new formats, like our canned wines, I say just try it!" Hilary Cocalis said. "If you're not sure where to start, recommendations from your local wine shops or your go-to producers are always helpful." Chatting up other wine aficionados can also steer you towards wines you'll enjoy. "Just be curious — talk to wine lovers and ask questions!" Audrey Wayne said.
Explore natural wines
Super low-priced wines are cheap for a reason. "Today, so many less expensive wines are made with unnecessary added ingredients to stretch the product," Antonio Bertone said. "By selecting natural wines, you can really avoid all these added chemicals and enjoy a purer form of wine." While no official industry or legal definition exists for the term "natural wine, " The Oxford Companion to Wine (via Wine Folly) describes natural wines as those fermented without added yeast, made with minimal or no added sulfites, whose grapes are grown and hand-picked from "sustainable, organic, or biodynamic vineyards."
Natural wines also have a distinct flavor profile –- they tend to be funkier and yeastier than conventional wines, and may appear as cloudy rather than clear in the glass. A fairly well-known example is orange wine. No, it's not made from oranges –- rather, it's a type of white wine traditionally made in Italy and Slovenia that gets its distinct color from the skins and seeds of the grapes, which stay with the juice during fermentation. The distinctive flavors of natural wines may not be for everyone. But if you're curious to sample a taste of the past or already enjoy the gamey, yeast-forward flavors of farmhouse ales, they're definitely worth a shot.