Helpful Tips To Know That Will Save You Money On Wine

A glass of wine — whether it's poured from a screw top bottle in your backyard or by a certified sommelier — makes any gathering feel more festive. This is why so many of us make a point of having a bottle or two on hand when friends come by. While none of our friends expect pricey premier cru Bordeaux at our weekend cookouts, we don't want to insult them with undrinkable plonk. This raises a critical question: How can you find good-quality wine at an affordable price point, especially if you're not a serious wine geek?

The reality is quality wine is expensive to make. The land that nurtures the grapes is expensive, as is the skilled labor needed to maintain vineyards and make wine. Vintners intentionally prune their vines to limit fruit production to ensure the fruit that do mature attain maximum ripeness and flavor. We've gathered a team of experts to help savvy wine-lovers find affordable bottles worth drinking — content creator and certified sommelier Audrey Wayne; Hilary Cocaris, founder of Sipwell Wine Company; Antonio Bertone, founder of the award-winning winery Alileo; Josh Phelps, owner and winemaker at Grounded Wine; Alison Morris Roslyn, a certified sommelier and founder of the wine education site Francey Not Fancy; Jennifer Wall, head winemaker at Barefoot Wines; and international wine judge Matthew Cocks and viticulture expert and wine consultant Sylvia Ba, both consultants for the VinoVoss wine search engine.