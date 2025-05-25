13 Korean Candies You Need To Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

South Korea — the land of K-pop, K-dramas, and delicious food. It's also the land of sweet and unique candies that you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. From the more traditional sweets like dalgona (not to be confused with fluffy dalgona coffee) to the more modern MyChew and even hallabong chocolate, there is a Korean candy for just about every taste. That's why we've put together a list of 13 Korean candies that you need to try at least once.

Many of the most popular candies and treats are from major companies like CJ Cheiljedang and Lotte, though there are some smaller companies as well. When you're in Korea, you can easily find sweets at every convenience store. For those of us on the other side of the world, you can find these treats quite easily online. Check out Amazon and other online shops that you might not have heard of before, like World Market, a store that carries a wide selection of international treats.

I spent almost 15 years living and working in Seoul, so I've had my fair share of Korean candy. And of course, I have my favorites, each of which is tied to a unique memory, whether it was co-workers handing me lemon ginseng hard candies when I was under the weather or my friends creating birthday cakes out of choco pies because we all forgot to pick up a cake (you'd be surprised how often that happened). So, read on and find out about some tasty Korean treats that you should definitely give a try.