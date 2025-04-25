The Store You May Not Have Realized Offers A Wide Selection Of International Treats
We love a one-stop shop. A store that sells functional furniture, chic decorations, kitschy knickknacks, jewelry, clothes, and coveted international snacks sounds like something we'd think up in a dream. Happy news: It's actually a reality at World Market.
From savory treats to sweet indulgences, their shelves are brimming with international goodies from practically every corner of the world, hence the name. Craving Japanese matcha-flavored KitKats? World Market has them. How about some Mediterranean baklava or Greek olives? Yup, it has those too. And, we know that you're scratching your head trying to remember seeing a refrigerated section in World Market — there isn't one. Similar to stores like Marshalls and HomeGoods, World Market offers shelf-stable goodies only, but the variety might surprise you.
Not only does World Market offer an extensive array of well-loved international brands, but it also stocks unique, lesser-known delicacies that can transport you to distant lands with every bite. From internationally-flavored candies and cumin-lamb potato chips to tinned Spanish octopus, World Market is like a passport for your taste buds.
A global feast of cult favorites and lesser-known gems right in your neighborhood
When it comes to eclectic eats, World Market isn't just dipping their toe in international waters — it's diving in headfirst. One shelf has tinned fish (great for savory snack boards) and caviar, the next has Korean fire noodles, Italian jarred marinara sauces, and Japanese sodas in flavors you didn't know existed. You'll spot everything from Vegemite straight out of Australia to bubble tea and tteokbokki from Korea.
What's cool is that it's not just the expected staples, but rather a mix of cult faves and lesser-known gems that make exploring the shelves a journey of its own. Among the cult favorites, you'll find a colorful array of ramen noodle packets, specifically the Korean Buldak Carbonara noodles, which have taken TikTok by storm. The creamy-yet-spicy instant ramen has been featured by celebrities like Cardi B and has inspired countless ramen-hack videos, where fans add ingredients like cheese, milk, or eggs to customize their bowls. Other fan-loved staples include the chef-favorite kewpie mayo and Australia's iconic Tim Tams.
For those looking to discover something new, World Market offers exclusive Japanese mystery snack boxes, which are listed amongst their best-sellers and include a mix of candy, snacks, cookies, and drinks. Beyond these, the shelves are stocked with delightful, intriguing finds like lemon-infused sardines from France and butter mochi mix in various flavors from Hawaii. So, ditch the passport, ignite the wanderlust, get hungry, and try something new!