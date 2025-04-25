The Store You May Not Have Realized Offers A Wide Selection Of International Treats

We love a one-stop shop. A store that sells functional furniture, chic decorations, kitschy knickknacks, jewelry, clothes, and coveted international snacks sounds like something we'd think up in a dream. Happy news: It's actually a reality at World Market.

From savory treats to sweet indulgences, their shelves are brimming with international goodies from practically every corner of the world, hence the name. Craving Japanese matcha-flavored KitKats? World Market has them. How about some Mediterranean baklava or Greek olives? Yup, it has those too. And, we know that you're scratching your head trying to remember seeing a refrigerated section in World Market — there isn't one. Similar to stores like Marshalls and HomeGoods, World Market offers shelf-stable goodies only, but the variety might surprise you.

Not only does World Market offer an extensive array of well-loved international brands, but it also stocks unique, lesser-known delicacies that can transport you to distant lands with every bite. From internationally-flavored candies and cumin-lamb potato chips to tinned Spanish octopus, World Market is like a passport for your taste buds.