The Chalky Dark Chocolate To Avoid Buying At The Grocery Store

Dark chocolate is surprisingly polarizing — people either love it or hate it. But regardless of where you stand on the dark chocolate argument, there is one particular choice that both sides just might be able to agree on. Chowhound took a look at a plethora of dark chocolate brands available at stores across the country and ranked them from best to worst in terms of taste and texture, and one particular brand stood out from all the rest as the one you should avoid dropping into your shopping cart: Taza Wicked Dark. Let's dig a little deeper into why this bar landed at the bottom among varieties that range from mainstream household names to ethically minded brands that stress sustainability.

Taza is known for using stone-ground, unrefined chocolate. In the case of the Wicked Dark bar, the chocolate is made from 95% cacao and very little sugar. This made it a good option for someone looking for a diet snack, but the chalkiness even disqualified it from being used as an ingredient to be added to a recipe, along with added sugar like a hot chocolate. While other bars in the test ran the gamut in terms of taste and overall mouth feel, chocolate lovers may be happier trying one of Taza's alternatives, like the Cookie Crunch bar or the Raspberry Crunch bar that pair other flavors with the brand's signature unrefined chocolate, creating a more balanced bar.