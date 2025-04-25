8 Chocolate-Covered Almond Brands, Ranked

I am a big, big fan of Aldi — and I am more than familiar with its candy selection. I hadn't tried its dark chocolate-covered almonds before, though, simply because there are so many other more exciting candies. After all, why ever would you buy boring almonds when you could pick up a stupendous chocolate bar flavor, studded with cranberries, toffee, or pretzels?

But, dark chocolate-covered almonds are meant to be a reliable selection, so I figured these were worth giving a shot. The Choceur brand carries both dark and milk chocolate almonds, but in order to stay as consistent as possible for this ranking, I opted for the dark selection. These candies were certainly plump and sizable compared to the others that I sampled. The exterior coating was perfectly glossy and made them look more like shiny, perfectly buffed rocks than edible chocolate candies.

As I expected, based on their size, these candies had a high ratio of chocolate to almond. But I can't say that Aldi's chocolate was the top of the line. While it was sweet, as a good candy should be, the chocolate lacked that decadent mouthfeel that I've come to expect with the best high-quality dark chocolate based on rankings. The coating itself was gritty, and the nuts tasted papery in my mouth. The almonds lacked that delectable, roasted snap that some of the other brands on this list offered. There are simply so many other better snacks at Aldi that are worth buying. If you're after a tasty and well-developed chocolate, you're better off looking elsewhere.