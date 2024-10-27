It's Time To Start Mixing Cocoa Powder Into Your Peanut Butter

A versatile, must-have pantry staple, peanut butter is a decadent spread with many culinary applications. Delicious as raw peanut butter is, combining it with cocoa powder is an easy way to zhuzh it up with a touch of chocolatey goodness.

Cocoa powder is a byproduct of cocoa butter processing. Cocoa beans are fermented, dried, roasted, and cracked to extract nibs, which are ground into cocoa mass — a thick paste of cocoa solids and fat. The mass is pressed to remove the cocoa butter, and the remaining solids are ground into powder. Cocoa powder flaunts a concentrated chocolate flavor that's bitter and strong.

When mixed with peanut butter, the powder gives the rich, caramelized taste of the nutty spread a new dimension of flavor that's chocolatey but never cloying, keeping its central flavors intact. Plus, cocoa powder marries well with many peanut butter-centric recipes, which means you'll never find yourself limited to a single use.

Cocoa powder comes in three primary shades of flavor – natural, Dutch-processed, and black. Natural cocoa powder is the most bitter of the three, perfect for those who like a little bite in their sweet streets. Dutch-processed cocoa powder, on the other hand, flaunts a mild bitterness and a familiar chocolate flavor. Finally, black cocoa powder has a deep, rich taste that's bold but not necessarily brash. Select your favorite cocoa powder, grab a jar of peanut butter from your favorite brand, and combine the two to transform your favorite sweet tooth recipes.