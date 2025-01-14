The Ultimate Way To Use Up Your Fresh Ginger

Fresh ginger is the fiery root that keeps on giving. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, this versatile ingredient is more than just a kitchen staple, it's a wellness powerhouse. Ginger may help with digestion, combat nausea, and even give your immune system a spicy little boost. And, of course, it's super tasty!

There are a myriad of ways to use fresh ginger, one of which is to transform it into ginger jam. This zesty preserve captures the spicy warmth of the ginger and elevates everything it touches. To make ginger jam, start with about a cup of peeled and finely grated fresh ginger. (Pro tip: use the back of a spoon for the easy way to peel ginger without wasting any of that golden goodness.) Combine it with sugar, water, and a splash of lemon juice in a saucepan. If you can find it, it's also smart to add a bit of powdered pectin, which is a common jelly ingredient that helps thicken it and give it that gelatinous texture. Simmer until it thickens into a glossy, aromatic jam that's equal parts tangy and sweet. Skim any foam off the top as it cooks.

Store your jam in sterilized jars, and boom, you've got a homemade preserve that's as versatile as it is flavorful. Trust us, you'll want this in your fridge.