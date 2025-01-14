The Ultimate Way To Use Up Your Fresh Ginger
Fresh ginger is the fiery root that keeps on giving. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, this versatile ingredient is more than just a kitchen staple, it's a wellness powerhouse. Ginger may help with digestion, combat nausea, and even give your immune system a spicy little boost. And, of course, it's super tasty!
There are a myriad of ways to use fresh ginger, one of which is to transform it into ginger jam. This zesty preserve captures the spicy warmth of the ginger and elevates everything it touches. To make ginger jam, start with about a cup of peeled and finely grated fresh ginger. (Pro tip: use the back of a spoon for the easy way to peel ginger without wasting any of that golden goodness.) Combine it with sugar, water, and a splash of lemon juice in a saucepan. If you can find it, it's also smart to add a bit of powdered pectin, which is a common jelly ingredient that helps thicken it and give it that gelatinous texture. Simmer until it thickens into a glossy, aromatic jam that's equal parts tangy and sweet. Skim any foam off the top as it cooks.
Store your jam in sterilized jars, and boom, you've got a homemade preserve that's as versatile as it is flavorful. Trust us, you'll want this in your fridge.
More than just jam: creative ways to use fresh ginger
Ginger jam isn't just for toast, though it's incredible slathered on warm, homemade sourdough. Pair it with creamy cheeses like brie for a knockout appetizer, or glaze it over roasted meats (ginger jam-glazed salmon, anyone?). Stir it into warm oatmeal for a breakfast with a spicy twist, or spoon it into yogurt for a quick zingy upgrade.
Got extra fresh ginger on hand? Beyond jam, ginger can supercharge your kitchen repertoire. Toss thin slices into smoothies for a warming, metabolism-boosting kick. Grate it into stir-fries for a sharp punch of flavor, or steep it in hot water with honey for a soothing tea. And if you're debating between ground ginger versus fresh ginger, remember that fresh packs the biggest flavor punch.
Cooking with ginger is a surefire way to give your meals (and your health) a spicy edge. From preserves to marinades to warming drinks, this root is the ultimate multitasker. So, raid that crisper drawer, whip up a batch of ginger jam, and savor every spicy-sweet bite.