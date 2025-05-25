The 14 Best Ways To Maximize Space In A Galley Kitchen
Although you'll find any number of life-changing kitchen hacks online, few make as much of a difference as learning to live comfortably in a small space. Galley kitchens, so named for their similarity to the cramped confines of naval cooking stations, require even more effort than other areas of the home. The small space can make it difficult to utilize the kitchen work triangle — sink to stove to fridge — effectively, as well as impair the seamless work of multiple people.
It's true that some galley kitchens do have adjacent areas, such as pantries or kitchen sculleries, that widen your sphere a bit. However, that doesn't prevent it from feeling confining if you don't organize and decorate the right way (Plus, unlike the hero or heroine of a historical novel, you almost certainly don't have a scullery maid, so keeping that area tidy becomes one more chore requiring organization and forethought).
The good news? Galley kitchens have their upsides as well. "Galley kitchens can actually be a dream setup for someone who loves to cook — everything's within arm's reach!" says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. "The narrow layout supports a super-efficient workflow, which is why you'll actually find galley-style designs in professional kitchens." Professional, you say? Here are 14 ways to ditch the cramped feeling and bring more pro to your home game.
Avoid suffocating elements
First and foremost, you have to resist your inner clutter-bug if you want your galley kitchen to feel nice and open. Jennifer Pallian, recipe developer and founder of Foodess, says that people often try to cram in too much. "Oversized appliances and too many things stored on the counter can make the space feel even tighter," she says. Plus, folks often forget to tailor their space in a way that reflects their actual cooking style. "In a galley, efficiency is everything, so it's important to make smart choices about flow, visibility, and what earns a spot in your kitchen."
If you're not doing a full remodel, you can't do much about the placement of your large appliances or your sink, for example. However, you can do a lot to cleanse the visual space without a single reno. "One of the biggest mistakes I see is when people treat their galley kitchen like it's huge, and bring in too much clutter and décor," says Courtney Cole, interior designer at TileCloud. "Not only will this make the kitchen harder to use, but it will make it pretty unpleasant to look at. With a galley kitchen, less really is more."
Open up your shelving
Speaking of suffocating elements, cabinets often end up among the biggest offenders in a galley kitchen. "Lining both sides of a galley kitchen with cabinets can make the space feel closed in and heavy," says Priya Vij, founder of Hapny Home. "Instead, try mixing it up. Open shelving on one side or even leaving a stretch of wall open can help the space breathe." Sometimes, of course, closed storage is key. In that case, she says, opt for simple lines, flat-fronted cabinets, lighter tones, and even mirrored finishes to keep the space feeling open.
Rachel Blindauer, principal interior designer at Rachel Blindauer, agrees that you should try to avoid banks of cabinets. Her favorite strategies include floating shelves or open metal racks, both of which create a sense of depth and airiness. "Use them to display your favorite dishes or neatly stack essentials, bringing a personal touch while maintaining practicality," she says. "A balance of decorative items and functional tools will keep it both charming and utilitarian." Utilizing additional shelving is also a handy trick for adding more counter space to small kitchens.
If you don't have the funds to swap out your cabinets for open shelves, you can try another hack, courtesy of Sydney Sims, consumer advocate at Ownerly: glass-fronted doors. These are charming, open-feeling, light-reflective, and a relatively affordable upgrade compared to subbing out your entire bank of cabinets.
Use vertical space well
The linear design of a galley kitchen can make you feel like you're cooking in a tunnel, Rachel Blindauer says. If you open everything up and put all that open space to use, though, you will feel both freer and better equipped. The best way to do this? Making your vertical space work harder, which is one of the most useful strategies for increasing the organization and aesthetics of a galley kitchen.
"In a galley kitchen, wall space is gold. Think magnetic knife strips, wall-mounted spice racks, or tall pantry-style cabinets," Jennifer Pallian says. "High shelves can store rarely-used appliances or bulk items, and vertical rails with hooks can hold ladles, scissors, or mesh produce baskets. Just make sure anything you hang is within arm's reach, so it stays functional."
Be strategic
A galley kitchen requires more thinking than a traditional kitchen might, but a little strategy can go a long way. For instance, Jennifer Pallian says, "Use the end wall strategically. Galley kitchens often have a blank wall at one end. That's prime real estate." You can mount shelves there, put up a magnetic spice rack, or install a fold-down table or cutting board. "It turns a dead-end into functional space," she says.
You can also think in "zones," creating little work areas based on need. "Create a tea or coffee station," she suggests, or "Make a go-to dinner zone with oil, salt, tongs, and your skillet." That way, you don't have to do as much crisscrossing while trying to accomplish a single task. Other ideas to save space? Choose mini-appliances or those that do double duty, she says, such as an Instant Pot that's also a slow cooker.
Not every strategy needs to be groundbreaking. "Even small choices, like using longer cabinet pulls to visually stretch the cabinetry or placing hardware with consistency, can change how the space feels and functions," Priya Vij says. Consistency, along with restraint, is important. "People often overdo it. They pack in too many cabinets, oversized appliances, or heavy finishes that make the space feel even smaller. Others swing the other way and go super utilitarian and minimal, forgetting that a galley kitchen should still feel warm and personal."
Maximize natural light
Because they're long and often packed with cupboards, many galley kitchens only have natural light coming in from one or two sources. One of the best ways to make the space in a galley kitchen feel bigger is to bring in as much daylight as you can. "Natural light makes all the difference in tight spaces," Teri Simone says. "If there's a window or a door, keep your treatments minimal. Sheer curtains or no coverings at all can let the light shine." You should also keep heavy plants or cookbooks out of your window spaces to avoid darkening the room further.
If you're renovating, Sydney Sims suggests, consider putting in a skylight to bring in even more natural glow. Rachel Blindauer is a fan of glass backsplashes to help reflect more light as well as protect your wall, while Priya Vij loves glass vases or a pale rug to reflect sunbeams.
Invest in good lighting
In many ways, your galley kitchen comes with a set amount of natural light, and there's only so much you can do about it. Not so with lighting, however. If you can't count on daylight in your space, don't stress. "Layered lighting is essential to brighten up a galley kitchen," Teri Simone says. "Use under-cabinet lights to illuminate your work surfaces and choose flush-mount ceiling lights or slim pendants that don't overwhelm the room. The goal is to eliminate dark corners and create a warm, even glow throughout the space."
Layered lighting offers significant aesthetic benefits as well. "Accent lighting will help brighten the space and allow you to see every detail of your design," Rachel Blindauer says. Shining a spotlight on your favorite design elements can open up the room and highlight architectural details or statement pieces, which contributes to "a warm, inviting environment that can make the space feel much more expansive."
If you don't want to go full-bore on accent lights, then just put a small lamp on the counter, Priya Vij says. It will help create warmth and depth and make the space feel cozier, especially in the evening.
Choose a bright color scheme
To make your galley kitchen feel larger, be sure to choose a bright color scheme. "Whites, soft neutrals, or pastels can make the room feel more spacious," Sydney Sims explains. Not only do these colors reflect more light back into the room, but they create a sense of airiness that will help you breathe a little easier in a cramped space. Paired with light-colored cabinetry and countertops, these gentle colors help add to the spacious feeling as well as the modern vibe, Rachel Blindauer says.
Don't mistake whites, creams, grays, and pastels for boring, though. "Layer in texture through tile, wood, or matte metal finishes so the color doesn't fall flat," Priya Vij advises. "You can also balance bolder tones with softer neutrals in your cabinets, hardware, or lighting." The goal is to seek out contrast and flow, helping the eye move naturally through the space so that it looks put-together without drowning the light.
Put in a backsplash
Backsplashes are a game-changer in a galley kitchen. "A glossy or reflective backsplash can bounce light around and add depth," Sydney Sims says. And, Teri Simone adds, it's a great way to bring some extra character into the room. "A light, glossy tile in a vertical or herringbone pattern can subtly elongate the room," she says. "For a cozier look, a handmade tile can add warmth and showcase your unique design style." Glass tiles can also help reflect light across the walls and cabinets.
While it's not the best approach to long-lasting backsplashes, peel-and-stick tile is an option for renters who feel suffocated by dark kitchens but don't have the ability to renovate. You can try options such as these STICKGOO Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash or these DICOFUN Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile, both of which offer brightening potential with good reviews.
Add a rolling cart
There's not much you can do about the square footage of your galley kitchen, but you do have the power to create additional usable space, and a rolling cart like the CAXXA 3-Tier Rolling Metal Storage Organizer is the perfect way to do this. "A slim rolling cart can add extra surface area and storage where you need it, then you can tuck it out of the way," Jennifer Pallian says. "Use it as a coffee station, baking zone, or even a movable pantry."
If you want, you can even put a rolling cart into service for entertaining: "It can double as a bar cart or snack station," Pallian says. She recommends you look for an option that has sturdy wheels and a worktop surface or butcher block top. That way, you can throw a cutting board or toaster oven on top, majorly extending your counter space. With so many options on the market, you can almost certainly find one that matches the aesthetics of your kitchen.
Hang your pots, pans, and other tools
Another way to use vertical space well in a galley kitchen is to use pot racks and hooks. "This works especially well if your cookware has a cohesive look or adds a pop of color to your kitchen," Teri Simone says. "If you're worried about it looking cluttered, choose just a few attractive pieces and hang them over the stove or along a wall using a streamlined rail."
Just make sure to keep it practical, Jennifer Pallian says: "Hang what you actually use regularly, and skip anything too heavy or awkward to grab safely in a narrow space." The OROPY 38 inch Pot Bar Rack is a good way to keep the profile slim. Pegboards also work well. If you have enough space or an unused corner, you could do a freestanding pot rack such as the Deco Brothers Pan Organizer Rack for Kitchen Cabinet and Counter as well.
Where possible, put your tools and supplies up on the wall or ceiling as well. You can suspend stand mixer parts from hooks in the ceiling, put spices on a rack, and mount rolling pin holders if you want. Just make sure to "group similar items together and store them where you actually use them," Priya Vij says. "Spices near the stove, cutting boards by the prep area, and dishware close to the sink or dishwasher."
Organize your supplies well
Hands down, the most solvable problem in a galley kitchen is clutter. If you organize your supplies well, you're almost certain to feel better in your space. To do this, Jennifer Pallian says, "Group tools by task — baking, prepping, cooking — so you're not crisscrossing the space mid-recipe." This also makes it easier to tidy as you go, because everything has a space to which to return when you're finished with it. It's one of the best ways to safeguard precious counter space.
To keep the clutter to a minimum inside your drawers and cabinets, organizational tools are here to help. "Use drawer dividers, shelf risers, and clear bins to keep things visible and accessible," Pallian advises. "And if you have a tiny fridge or pantry, consider storing backups (like extra canned goods) elsewhere in your home to free up day-to-day space."
Another good idea is to stick lazy Susans in kitchen cabinets to keep them tidy. There are plenty of other kitchen cabinet organizers on the market, so feel free to give them a gander as well: the Lynk Professional Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer for Inside Kitchen Cabinets, Hold N' Storage Pull Out Cabinet Organizer, and Better Houseware Set of 4 Coffee Mug Holders all help you steer clear of confusion and clutter. Lastly, your kitchen cabinets will also feel more accessible to you if they're clean and opening them is a pleasure rather than something you dread, so make time to organize and wipe inner surfaces. For cleaning, you can try the circle rule, in which you choose a starting spot and spiral outward to stay focused, for tackling tough areas.
Put up a mirror
As discussed, an excellent way to maximize space in your galley kitchen is to maximize the natural light in the room. One of the best ways to do that? The humble mirror. "Mirrors can work magic in small spaces," Sydney Sims says. "Hang one to reflect light and make the room feel wider." This helps the light bounce around, which opens the room up and keeps you from feeling penned in.
Worried that mirrors are weird in a kitchen? They totally aren't. "Mirrors aren't just for bathrooms and bedrooms! They're a great light-maximizing hack for small kitchens," Teri Simone says. "A mirror placed at the end of the galley or opposite a window can double the sense of space and light."
You have lots of aesthetic options as well. The Honiway Rustic Wood Sunburst Wall Mirror adds a boho touch, while the AAZZKANG Wall Mirror with Wood Frame comes in multiple colors to help you match your décor. If you want a mid-century modern echo, try the simple, elegant look of the Beautypeak Metal Frame Circle Mirror. It complements spaces that have arches or organic lines, but it can also bring some flow and movement to rooms that otherwise have only lines and angles.
Bring in some art
Have you ever noticed how, when you're moving out and you get all the furniture and boxes out of a room, the area somehow seems smaller? It's a mystery, but it's true, so filling the space without cluttering it is a great way to make a galley kitchen feel bigger. Art is, of course, one of the best ways to do that.
"Use art to make the kitchen feel lived in and homey," suggests Courtney Cole. It adds warmth, personality, and reflectiveness, especially if it's a bright piece. If you have the space, Teri Simone says, try a small gallery wall. If not, lean a framed print against your backsplash to bring in some light, texture, and thoughtfulness. If you find glare to be a problem, you can replace the glass with the CountryArtHouse Non-Glare Acrylic Replacement Plexiglass.
Prints aren't the only way to add depth to your décor, though. "A sculpture on the counter or an elegant vase can add a sense of personal style and warmth to the space," Rachel Blindauer says. "Choose pieces that reflect your taste, and place them in areas that make the space feel more open, like above the sink or on a free wall." You can also decorate with the best-loved pieces you use every day: nice cutting boards, a utensil crock, or a beautiful knife block.
Supplement with seating
Most people don't think of a galley kitchen as a hangout area, but it totally can be. The kitchen is the heart of the house, and "Even the smallest kitchen can benefit from a place to sit," Priya Vij says. "It gives people a reason to linger, keeps the cook company, and makes the space feel more inviting." There are many ways to do this, from tucking a few stools under a counter, to adding a slim breakfast bar to the back wall, to installing a fold-down counter around which people can gather.
Other ideas include turning a window area into a window seat with the right application of curtains and pillows. For a quick makeover, get an HUIMO Upholstered Dining Bench and place it under the window. Top it with some Miulee 18x18 Inches Pillow Inserts covered by your favorite vintage covers or simple shams that match the space. Watch your favorite peeps congregate!