The 14 Best Ways To Maximize Space In A Galley Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although you'll find any number of life-changing kitchen hacks online, few make as much of a difference as learning to live comfortably in a small space. Galley kitchens, so named for their similarity to the cramped confines of naval cooking stations, require even more effort than other areas of the home. The small space can make it difficult to utilize the kitchen work triangle — sink to stove to fridge — effectively, as well as impair the seamless work of multiple people.

It's true that some galley kitchens do have adjacent areas, such as pantries or kitchen sculleries, that widen your sphere a bit. However, that doesn't prevent it from feeling confining if you don't organize and decorate the right way (Plus, unlike the hero or heroine of a historical novel, you almost certainly don't have a scullery maid, so keeping that area tidy becomes one more chore requiring organization and forethought).

The good news? Galley kitchens have their upsides as well. "Galley kitchens can actually be a dream setup for someone who loves to cook — everything's within arm's reach!" says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. "The narrow layout supports a super-efficient workflow, which is why you'll actually find galley-style designs in professional kitchens." Professional, you say? Here are 14 ways to ditch the cramped feeling and bring more pro to your home game.