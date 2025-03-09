What Exactly Is A Kitchen Scullery And Why Should You Have One?

Home styles and trends are constantly changing. Over the last few years, minimalist colors and styles, such as white cabinets and sparsely-decorated spaces, have slowly made their exit stage left. Now, more complex setups and bolder colors are coming back into play, and as a result, so are sculleries — those tiny rooms off the kitchen that are sometimes known as "overflow kitchens."

A scullery is a room just off the kitchen where things can be stored and cleaned. It houses anything from pots and pans to flatware, and it often has a sink for rinsing the dishes. There are plenty of kitchen elements that were popular years ago, and these rooms are just one. Sculleries became big during the Victorian era because the kitchen wasn't the gathering spot it is now. Rather, it was a place where people didn't want to be seen because it was associated with housework. As a result, the staff in these larger homes were hidden from plain sight in sculleries, where they would clean dishes and do other housework, such as laundry.

Now, sculleries are starting to reawaken in home remodels because of their function and practicality. And if it makes sense for your space and budget, you might want to consider incorporating one into your home.