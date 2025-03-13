Need To Declutter Your Kitchen? Try The 'Circle Rule'

Even if you're someone who cleans as they go while cooking, chances are you've ended up with an intimidating mess despite your best efforts. The kitchen may be cluttered after hosting for the holidays, or everything is in disarray after a hectic week. The least helpful thing to do is panic and continue saving the disaster for later — the best thing to do is choose a cleaning method that helps break the huge task up into smaller ones. Meet the circle method of cleaning and organizing.

Instead of cleaning in a random order or a scattered approach, the circle cleaning method provides a structured pattern to ensure you don't get distracted or overwhelmed in the process. As the name suggests, you'll follow a circular pattern, starting at one point, and moving outward from the starting point. This helps you move systematically through the kitchen, ensuring no area or task is missed and that you're working in a logical order that doesn't waste time.

Consider setting a timer for completing each section; this will firstly show you that it may not take as long as you expected for some tasks, and also hold you accountable for finishing an area within a limit of time. The circle cleaning method can be used for deep-cleaning sessions, daily cleans for an always-busy kitchen, or used to organize a kitchen that feels cluttered. If short on time, start with the dirtiest or most cluttered section, and save the rest for when you have more time.