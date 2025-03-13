Need To Declutter Your Kitchen? Try The 'Circle Rule'
Even if you're someone who cleans as they go while cooking, chances are you've ended up with an intimidating mess despite your best efforts. The kitchen may be cluttered after hosting for the holidays, or everything is in disarray after a hectic week. The least helpful thing to do is panic and continue saving the disaster for later — the best thing to do is choose a cleaning method that helps break the huge task up into smaller ones. Meet the circle method of cleaning and organizing.
Instead of cleaning in a random order or a scattered approach, the circle cleaning method provides a structured pattern to ensure you don't get distracted or overwhelmed in the process. As the name suggests, you'll follow a circular pattern, starting at one point, and moving outward from the starting point. This helps you move systematically through the kitchen, ensuring no area or task is missed and that you're working in a logical order that doesn't waste time.
Consider setting a timer for completing each section; this will firstly show you that it may not take as long as you expected for some tasks, and also hold you accountable for finishing an area within a limit of time. The circle cleaning method can be used for deep-cleaning sessions, daily cleans for an always-busy kitchen, or used to organize a kitchen that feels cluttered. If short on time, start with the dirtiest or most cluttered section, and save the rest for when you have more time.
Implementing the circle cleaning method
First, you'll need to choose a starting point — the sink or stovetop are good areas to start. This is where a lot of activity takes place in the kitchen and is naturally where messes can accumulate. Or start with an area that you're dying to clean, as, say, the microwave. After finishing up at the starting point, it doesn't matter so much if you move clockwise or counterclockwise, but it's more important that you move to the area immediately next to you rather than jump between areas.
Along with the circular movement, remember to clean top to bottom as well. This means organizing or wiping down anything up top, and then making your way downwards. In practice, this would look like placing dishes on the stovetop into the sink, cleaning the stovetop, and then moving down to clean. If organizing, you would start with cupboards up high, move down to the countertops, and then the drawers and cupboards below. Then, you would move laterally to the next area. Sweeping and mopping the floors would always come last to gather up all dirt, debris, and particles.
Before you start cleaning, try to have all necessary cleaning supplies out. This will keep you in the flow and prevent disruptions. Visualize what you'll need before you start — baking soda for the coffee machine or various cleaning implements for the oven, for instance. Declutter as you clean, removing stray items from the area at hand, while organizing tools, drawers, ingredients, and spices. You'll end up with a sparkling clean kitchen in what feels like no time at all.