Here's What The Time Stamp On Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Means

Don't fret, though, because these birds don't go unused. According to Costco itself, the company aims to upcycle food or donate it to those in need whenever possible. Unsold rotisserie chickens, in particular, are turned into deli items to reduce food waste. The exact products vary depending on the store's location, but they can be incorporated into anything from chicken noodle soup and enchiladas to pot pies and pizza.

Despite the chicken still being safe to consume even after the corporation's two-hour time limit has passed, this is a cautious course of action on behalf of Costco. The item was pulled from the rack to ensure customers are only receiving items of maximum freshness, especially considering that the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests that chicken not be left at room temperature and should instead be refrigerated quickly. If not, bacteria can form and rapidly multiply. That's why it's better safe than sorry in the eyes of the big-box corporation, who recognizes when it's best to get the product into more suitable conditions and repurpose it before it's too late.