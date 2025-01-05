Costco Vs Whole Foods: Who Makes The Best Rotisserie Chicken?

Costco and Whole Foods are known for their high-quality offerings. Costco offers more budget-friendly items sold in bulk, and Whole Foods caters to those interested in natural and organic foods.

Both chains have very dedicated customer groups and almost cult-like followings for some of their most popular products. This is especially true for prepared foods, many of which are customer favorites. Rotisserie chicken is one of Costco's consistent top sellers, but walk by the Whole Foods deli section and your mouth will water at the sight and smell of similar birds there. Both stores offer delicious rotisserie chicken, but which one is the best?

To see how they compare, we tried the classic rotisserie chicken from Whole Foods, one of a few varieties the store offers, and picked up one of the seasoned rotisserie chickens from Costco. When looking closely at both birds, we considered the skin and the meat, giving both a thorough taste test on their own and as part of a chicken salad and chicken quesadillas, two of our go-to ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken. Because ready-made chicken is one of our favorite items for a budget-friendly and easy meal, we also looked at price, size, and availability to see which won the top prize.