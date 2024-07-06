The Shortcut You Should Never Use When Mashing Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a side dish staple. They're creamy, starchy, and loaded with butter. It's hard to imagine a better complement to any food. And thankfully, the best mashed potatoes require only a few affordable ingredients, so they're easy to make at home. But, like most dishes, that doesn't mean mistakes can't be made — and there is a certain technique to getting that perfectly creamy texture without turning them to gummy mush.

Potatoes are loaded with starch, which gets released as the potatoes are worked and mashed. Starch is good for texture, but a little goes a long way. The more you mash the potatoes, the more starch they release, and if there's too much starch, the texture goes from soft to gummy. That's why there is one shortcut you should never take when it comes to working those potatoes: Don't use a blender or electric mixer because it will over-mash the potatoes in no time. Instead, do it by hand.