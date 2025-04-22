Cottage Cheese Is The High Protein Ingredient Your Overnight Oats Are Missing

Overnight oats can thankfully be tweaked to any flavor preference. Just mix your ingredients together in a jar and store them in the fridge overnight. Generally, you'll want to use equal parts oats and liquid. For the liquid, cow's milk or any favorite alternative milk will work equally well. Rolled oats are often preferred because they'll hold up their texture a little better, but you can use instant oats in a pinch. Between four and five tablespoons of cottage cheese for every ⅓ cup of oats (and liquid) should do the trick, either small curd or large curd, depending on your preference. And if you don't already have a favorite, we've ranked cottage cheese brands from worst to best.

When it comes to flavor accoutrements, honey and vanilla are always good choices. Frozen berries are a common addition, although they may sweat and add too much moisture while they thaw, leaving tiny pools of liquid in the middle of your oats. Fresh berries will hold their form better and can easily be added when you're ready to dig into the oats. If you're looking for even more protein, try adding protein powder or chia seeds.

Just keep in mind that the cottage cheese will up the thickness quotient, so don't pack it too full of extra ingredients, and always use more liquid and oats than cottage cheese, or it could turn out dry and claggy. Simply follow your palate when adding your mix-ins, and you'll be set up for morning success.