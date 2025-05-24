7 Chain Restaurants That Have Their Own Frozen Entree Lines

Frozen entrees bring the taste of your favorite restaurant meals straight to your kitchen. Whether you're craving an Asian-inspired dish, savory pot pies, or a taste of Italy, you can enjoy the flavors of your go-to comfort foods without making a reservation. This list highlights popular chains that have branched out into the frozen food aisle. If you're not close to one of these chains, these entrees give you the

chance to try something new or offer a nostalgic taste of a dish you might have savored while traveling. Plus, they're perfect for busy

weeknight dinners or lunch at the office.

Along with a list of frozen entrees to try out, we've shared tips on preparation and serving suggestions to help you recreate a restaurant experience at home. All prices are accurate as of 2025 and are based on location. From P.F. Chang's Home Menu to Rao's Made for Home, you're sure to discover quick and easy meals that satisfy your cravings without the hassle of cooking from scratch.