7 Chain Restaurants That Have Their Own Frozen Entree Lines
Frozen entrees bring the taste of your favorite restaurant meals straight to your kitchen. Whether you're craving an Asian-inspired dish, savory pot pies, or a taste of Italy, you can enjoy the flavors of your go-to comfort foods without making a reservation. This list highlights popular chains that have branched out into the frozen food aisle. If you're not close to one of these chains, these entrees give you the
chance to try something new or offer a nostalgic taste of a dish you might have savored while traveling. Plus, they're perfect for busy
weeknight dinners or lunch at the office.
Along with a list of frozen entrees to try out, we've shared tips on preparation and serving suggestions to help you recreate a restaurant experience at home. All prices are accurate as of 2025 and are based on location. From P.F. Chang's Home Menu to Rao's Made for Home, you're sure to discover quick and easy meals that satisfy your cravings without the hassle of cooking from scratch.
1. P.F. Chang's
Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming opened P.F. Chang's in 1993, and eventually launched the same bold flavors to the grocery aisle in 2010. P.F. Chang's Home Menu brings flavorful Asian-inspired dishes to your kitchen, allowing you to enjoy a nice meal without an evening out. You can find the products at all major grocery stores, including Safeway, Meijer, Target, and Walmart.
Choose from nine single-serve meals in convenient microwavable bowls, including Mongolian Style Beef Bowl, Orange Chicken Bowl, Sweet and Sour Chicken Bowl, and Chicken Fried Rice Bowl. If cooking a family-style dinner, pick up an entree in a skillet-sized bag to prepare on the stovetop. Each entree serves two to three people and features 15 of the restaurant's signature dishes, including Shrimp Fried Rice, General Chang's Crispy Chicken, Dan Dan Noodles, and Chicken Pad Thai.
Dress up the single-serve meals and entrees with a wide selection of frozen sides, like White Rice, Jasmine Rice, Teriyaki Broccoli, Sesame Green Beans, and Green Chili Edamame. A single-serve meal costs around $5, while an entree from your local freezer runs around $7 to $8. Pair your dinner with a cup of jasmine tea or a glass of sake for the full restaurant experience at home.
2. Boston Market
The rotisserie chain started in 1985 in Newton, Massachusetts, and currently has 20 locations nationwide. Although Boston Market has been closing some of its restaurants over the past few years, its homestyle cuisine is widely available in major grocery stores.
With a selection of entrees, pies, and sides, you're sure to find the perfect comfort food to satisfy your cravings. Featured favorites include Chicken Bacon Ranch, Penne with Meatballs, Salisbury Steak, and Chicken Parmesan. Many of the frozen entrees boast 20 grams of protein, offering a nutritious option without the wait. Add a side of Macaroni and Cheese, Garlic and Herb Roasted Potatoes, or Homestyle Mashed Potatoes to round out your meal. All entrees and snacks are either ready to be microwaved or heated in the oven for a no-fuss dinner.
For those looking for an affordable dining experience, Boston Market frozen entrees are sold for less than $3. Pour a glass of sweet iced tea or lemonade for a Southern touch, and finish off your meal with a chocolate chip cookie for dessert.
3. Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's first took shape in the 1940s, when Marie became locally famous for her pies. The restaurant operates 27 locations — mostly in California where the business began — but the company's frozen line of bowls, dinners, duos, pot pies, multi-serve meals, sides, and desserts bring a piece of West Coast comfort to your home and can be found in major grocery stores. There are over 25 bowls to choose from, including Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs, Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast, and Red Chili Grilled Chicken Burrito.
Not sure what you want to try first? Buy a duo to experience two mouthwatering dishes at once, like Beef and Broccoli and Sesame Chicken, or Meatloaf and Country Fried Chicken. Families can enjoy assorted multi-serve meals in various sizes, such as Meals to Share (dinners for two), which include 10 entrees, like Turkey and Stuffing, Scalloped Potatoes in a Creamy Cheese Sauce with Ham, and Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese. Or, purchase a Large Family Serve Chicken Alfredo Pasta, Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Chicken Parmesan and Penne Pasta, and Chicken Pot Pie for four to five people. Meanwhile, if you're hosting a crowd, grab a Party Size Meat Lasagna in either 50 ounces or 90 ounces.
Beyond entrees, pick from four casserole sides — Cheesy Potato, Cheddar Broccoli, Green Bean, or Sweet Corn — and a handful of cream and fruit pies to round out the meal. Or, purchase a Marie Callender's Pastry Shell to make a pie for everyone to enjoy.
4. California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen opened in 1985 in Beverly Hills and now has over 200 locations worldwide. The restaurant is known for its BBQ Chicken Pizza topped with smoked gouda, cilantro, red onions, and drizzled with a tangy, sweet sauce. Those avoiding wheat can also enjoy a gluten-free BBQ pie while dining in, or by picking one up in the frozen food aisle at major grocery stores or online through Amazon Fresh or Instacart
The restaurant launched its frozen pizzas in 1999 and currently offers 18 options on a variety of crusts. Enjoy thin crust options like BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Dill Pickle, Four Cheese, Margherita, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Sicilian, Pepperoni, and White Pizza that are guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds. For a more substantial crust, Six Cheese and Pepperoni Pizzas are offered in a Neapolitan style. Thin and flaky crusts with the delicate texture of a croissant are available in Bacon and Caramelized Onion, as well as Pepperoni and Hot Honey. Pizzas range from $4 for a personal pie to $11 for a cauliflower crust.
Pop your pizza directly on the oven rack at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes for an ultra-crispy crust. California Pizza Kitchen's website also has recipes for six easy salads to complete your meal, including Asparagus and Arugula, BBQ Chopped, Chinese-style Chopped, Classic Caesar, Italian-style Chopped, and Waldorf. Pair your dinner with a beer or sparkling soda for a meal that's super satisfying.
5. Benihana
Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki opened the first Japanese teppanyaki restaurant in the U.S. in 1964 on 56th Street in New York City, with the profits from his parents' coffee shop. Today, Benihana has 68 locations throughout the country. If there isn't a restaurant near you, Benihana's line of frozen entrees brings a taste of Japan to your kitchen. The meals can be found at major grocery stores, including Target or online through DoorDash and Instacart.
Rocky's Choice is a flavorful combination of white meat chicken and steak with zucchini, onions, and rice. The dish highlights a mix of classic teppanyaki ingredients in an easy, ready-in-minutes meal. Just four minutes in the microwave is all that's needed to experience the flavors of Benihana. If you prefer a single protein, then Yakisoba Steak and Yakisoba Chicken are also great choices. Each dish features Japanese-style noodles with grilled onions, zucchini, carrots, and bell peppers in a sweet and savory sauce. Choose Hibachi Chicken Rice as a dinner side dish or as a quick 10-ounce lunchtime meal that's perfect to bring to the office.
Add a splash of soy sauce to any of Benihana's four entrees for an extra punch of umami. While you're in the frozen aisle, grab some edamame to complete your meal; just sprinkle it with a dash of sea salt after steaming it in the microwave.
6. White Castle
Sliders — the famous mini hamburgers popular at bars, diners, and casual restaurants — are thought to have been invented in 1921 at the first White Castle in Wichita, Kansas. Billy Ingram started the family business with $700, selling sliders for just five cents each. It was White Castle, not McDonald's, that popularized America's fast food hamburger.
When you visit a White Castle, there are 15 slider options, including some for breakfast. Order a side of Onion Rings or Spicy Chicken Rings for an unmistakable, nostalgic flavor. Despite hundreds of locations, more than 30 states don't have a White Castle. To make the authentic American fast food experience accessible to everyone, White Castle became the first restaurant to offer its sliders in the frozen food aisle in 1987. The restaurant's frozen items can be found in major grocery stores, including Walmart, Safeway, Target and online through Amazon.
Try the Original Slider with beef and grilled onions, or indulge in five other options, including Double Cheese, Classic Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Chicken and Cheese, and Chicken Breast. A quick zap in the microwave on high for less than a minute is all it takes for a hot and satisfying snack. Make it a full meal by adding Original Chicken or Spicy Chicken Rings. Prepare the frozen rings in a conventional oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 11 minutes, or microwave on high for two minutes for a dinner in a pinch.
7. Rao's
The 130-year-old Manhattan restaurant at the corner of 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue is one of the country's oldest family-run businesses. Rao's is a piece of New York's iconic mafia culture and has served several celebrities in its time. In addition to the flagship restaurant, Rao's has expanded with locations in Miami and Los Angeles.
Rao's sauces, pastas, and soups are staples on grocery store shelves. Head to the frozen food aisle and you'll also find entrees and pizzas, available in major grocery stores. With 11 entrees to choose from, including Caramelized Onion Carbonara, Meat Lasagna, and Chicken Parmesan, you're sure to find a taste of Southern Italy near home.
Cook your entree in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 minutes or microwave it for six minutes if you're in a time crunch. For a weekend pizza night, choose from Pepperoni, Meat Trio, Five Cheese, and Fire Roasted Vegetable. All pizzas feature the restaurant's brick oven crust and are topped with its famous pizza sauce. Bake them at 475 degrees Fahrenheit for 11 to 12 minutes then garnish with freshly chopped parsley or basil for a restaurant-quality finish. Pair your pie with a glass of zinfandel and a Caesar salad to bring it all together.