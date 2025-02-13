14 Restaurants That Were Part Of American Mobster History

America boasts its fair share of homegrown and migrant mobsters. It all started in the land of the free when a wave of Italian, Jewish, and Irish immigrants at the turn of the 20th century decided to cheat the American dream by running things their way. They began by illegally trading alcohol in the Prohibition era before permeating labor unions, casinos, and other legitimate businesses.

Restaurants have played an integral role throughout the history of organized crime. Dining venues since the tail end of the 1800s have served as go-to spots to discreetly negotiate nefarious activity in slinky back booths. Sometimes, also to not-so-stealthily rain bullets over the bar Scarface-style, like at a Santa Monica seafood restaurant where Bugsy Siegel took his last bite and last breath. A few of these locations remain cemented only in our memories. However, many more restaurants are open and thriving to this day, where you can get a serving of spaghetti in the same seat as the iconic mob bosses of yesteryear.