14 Restaurants That Were Part Of American Mobster History
America boasts its fair share of homegrown and migrant mobsters. It all started in the land of the free when a wave of Italian, Jewish, and Irish immigrants at the turn of the 20th century decided to cheat the American dream by running things their way. They began by illegally trading alcohol in the Prohibition era before permeating labor unions, casinos, and other legitimate businesses.
Restaurants have played an integral role throughout the history of organized crime. Dining venues since the tail end of the 1800s have served as go-to spots to discreetly negotiate nefarious activity in slinky back booths. Sometimes, also to not-so-stealthily rain bullets over the bar Scarface-style, like at a Santa Monica seafood restaurant where Bugsy Siegel took his last bite and last breath. A few of these locations remain cemented only in our memories. However, many more restaurants are open and thriving to this day, where you can get a serving of spaghetti in the same seat as the iconic mob bosses of yesteryear.
1. Rao's in New York, NY
If there had to be just one restaurant to represent mobster culture it would be Rao's. Open since 1896, the Italian restaurant has seen its fair share of both celebrities and crimes. The joint itself is as legendary as the gangsters it's served through the years, which include John Gotti, Al Capone, and "Louis Lump Lump" Barone, who swears he had to shoot a man in the middle of his dinner just to defend his honor.
Nestled on the corner of an East Harlem block, Rao's is among New York City's most elite establishments, with only 11 tables reserved for VIPs or those lucky enough to score a seat. Even Madonna once couldn't make the cut. Despite its prestige, the centuries-old restaurant still serves the wholesome food you'd find in an Italian grandmother's kitchen. Rao's reach extends far beyond NYC, with locations in Miami and LA, and a sauce brand that dominates grocery store shelves.
2. Sparks Steakhouse in New York, NY
Sparks Steakhouse incites a masculine feel with a dark ambiance and wood-paneled walls riddled with paintings. And though its steaks are renowned, Sparks has a grisly past that outshines its tender sirloins. It became an integral part of Manhattan's history on one fateful day in 1985.
What unfolded at the entrance of Sparks on a December evening was a Gambino family inside job. John Gotti placed a hit on "Big Paul" Castellano, who was head of the family at the time because he refused to let them trade drugs in fear that they were being watched by the Feds (which turned out to be true, but that's another story). Gotti wanted to replace Castellano and run things his way, so in true mafia fashion, he ordered four hitmen to shoot and kill Castellano in plain view outside this Manhattan establishment. The restaurant remained operating over the decades despite the incident, and while it almost shut down in 2017, the infamous doors of Sparks remain open to this day.
3. The former Neapolitan Noodle Restaurant in New York, NY
The Neapolitan Noodle Restaurant was once a partially underground Italian eatery in Manhattan's Upper East Side buzzing with life in the tail end of the mafia's Golden Age. It was also the site of a horrid mobster murder gone wrong. The location is now home to the Albanian Consulate, but the history of 320 East 79th St. remains alive thanks to those aware of Manhattan's mob history.
In 1972, a Las Vegas hitman tracked down and shot four men at the late Italian restaurant to avenge the murder of "Crazy Joe" Gallo. The only problem was, it wasn't the right four. The targets were supposed to be associated with the powerful Colombo family, but they had gotten up from the bar moments before. Instead, four men selling kosher meat took the bullets. Ironically, when this happened, The Godfather was playing in theatres, which only amplified the headlines.
4. Mr. Biggs Bar & Grill (formerly 596 Club) in New York, NY
With a name like Hell's Kitchen, you can be sure the history of this New York neighborhood is anything but boring. It was gang territory for circa a century, where some of the biggest criminal organizations ran the streets, the Irish gang the Westies included. The Westies were headquartered at the former 596 Club, which was at the time a dimly lit dive bar that hid the monstrosities of gangster life in its dark corners. According to legend, the Westies would shoot and dismember their victims on-site, keep containers filled with fingers around, and even roll a severed head up and down the bar's floor.
You can visit the old 596 Club yourself, but don't expect to find human remains. In its place stands Mr. Biggs Bar & Grill, a modern restaurant serving various juicy burgers, hot wings, and other fully normal and non-human meal options. Though it seems like an average sports bar to the untrained eye, those who know the location's lore can appreciate it that much more.
5. Mosca's in Westwego, LA
New York, Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas all easily fit the mold of mobster culture. New Orleans, reputed for its supernatural spots, does not. And Mosca's in particular doesn't seem fit for a white-collar gangster. Actually, it doesn't seem like a restaurant at all, with a plain white exterior and hardly any windows. But the outside of the Cajun-Italian joint doesn't give justice to the generous portions of saucy food that await indoors.
Carlos Marcello was among the most notorious customers who enjoyed Mosca's menu and secluded location. With ties to the Genovese family and power over the illegal gambling market in Louisiana, Marcello was considered to be the Mafia boss of the South. Rumor has it he was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, among many other illicit activities. The FBI eventually caught up to him, and it was none other than Vinny Mosca who represented him in court.
6. Exchequer Restaurant & Pub (formerly 226 Club) in Chicago, IL
In the 1930s and '40s Chicago was mafia central. In the Windy City's restaurant industry, it was uncommon not to serve mobsters as they planned their next moves. Al Capone was among them, and the suit and tie-touting gangster frequented various Chicago clubs and eateries along with an iconic restaurant down Route 66. The roaring '20s Moroccan-themed speakeasy, 226 Club, was one of Capone's favorite spots to indulge in his favorite illicit activities.
226 S. Wabash Ave. went through various name changes and ownerships over the years and is now home to the Exchequer. Despite the passing of time, the venue has retained its original charm. Its famous balcony, distinct chandeliers, and secret speakeasy doorway remain intact, lending a unique charm that's tough to find in other historical mobster restaurants. The Exchequer's rich past and alluring ambiance aren't the only reasons to visit, though. This Chicago locale makes a doughy deep-dish pizza locals love and that Capone would approve of.
7. Umberto's Clam House in New York, NY
Family-owned and operated Umberto's Clam House proudly boasts its unparalleled Hot Red Clam Sauce along with its tenure as a Little Italy restaurant that's attracted celebrities, athletes, and politicians since its opening in 1972. What it fails to mention, though, is the "goodfellas" it served, and the bloody assassination of one mafia kingpin right on its grounds.
The year Umberto's opened was decisively the most eventful of its history because that's when schizophrenic mob boss "Crazy Joe" Gallo was killed. Gallo was celebrating his birthday at Copacabana before swinging by Umberto's. That turned out to be a bad idea because several hit men fatally shot Crazy Joe, but not before he flipped a table to protect his family and staggered onto the street, bleeding out to death. Since then, Umberto's has moved down the road and prefers to keep its skeletons in the closet.
8. Bamonte's in Brooklyn, NY
One of the top Italian restaurants in New York City has stood the test of time in the ever-evolving neighborhood of Williamsburg. As Brooklyn's oldest Italian restaurant dating back to 1900, the venue boasts an old Italian American aesthetic, so it comes as no surprise that Bamonte has ties to the mafia. The not-so-secret gossip was that various mobsters visited Bamonte's regularly. However, it wasn't always meant to be that way.
When humble Pasquale Bamonte, fresh off the boat from Salerno, originally opened his family-owned and operated restaurant, he had no idea of the star-studded clientele (including Frank Sinatra, Joe DiMaggio, and Robert De Niro) that would later wine and dine to his menu. Of course, the mob wanted in on the fun, and they brushed shoulders with New York's elite at this locale often, including to celebrate Carmine Galante's murder in 1979. Today, Bamonte's is sandwiched between a sea of gentrified restaurants, still serving classic Italian dishes and vibes.
9. Piero's in Las Vegas, NV
Surrounded by an ever-changing cityscape, Piero's stands as proudly as it did in the golden era of Las Vegas. The Godfather-esque joint has been open since 1983 and was featured in the iconic film, Casino. It is among the most legendary mobster locations in Sin City, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Piero's elegant interior is well-preserved, looking as good as it did in its prime in the 1980s. Even with the decline of mafia culture in Las Vegas, Piero's saw organized crime-related action through 2005. In a cataclysmic event, the FBI and DEA raided the restaurant, arresting two NYPD detectives who were later convicted for assisting in eight murders for the influential Lucchese family.
Luckily, no crimes or raids have happened since and Piero's continues to thrive. Stop by for a visit and you can expect classic Italian American delicacies in a stately atmosphere. The restaurant is conveniently located near the strip across from the Las Vegas Convention Center.
10. GG's Waterfront Bar & Grill (formerly Gold Coast Restaurant & Lounge) in Hollywood, FL
What was previously a bustling restaurant filled with A-list celebrities and top-level criminals during the second half of the 20th century is now your average Hollywood restaurant. You'd never guess it was once the Gold Coast, a place where criminal masterminds gathered to discuss assassinating JFK and Fidel Castro (according to FBI documentation) along with robberies, police raids, and the like.
The strangest story of the Gold Coast's history involved Joe Sonken, a mob member and restaurant owner. Despite knowing the locale and its parking lot like the back of his hand, one day in 1986, the almost 80-year-old reversed his car through the dock and onto the coastline. He sat with his hands on the wheel shouting, "I can't swim!" until Sonken sunk into the water's depths along with his vehicle. Many suspected foul play, but the truth was never discovered, and the incident, along with Sonken and the Gold Coast restaurant, ultimately faded with time.
11. Valbella in Greenwich, CT
The chic Italian restaurant Valbella has a rich history associated with the American mob. The association between the two all started with the Gambinos, among the mafia's five most influential families, who were in partnership with the Albanian mob. They had extorted the owner of this Greenwich restaurant by hanging him feet up and beating him until he agreed to pay thousands to the Gambinos and allow "the family" to eat at the upscale locale for free. Once an FBI agent went undercover, infiltrated the family, and discovered what was going on at Valbella, it took another three years before taking action.
"Jack Falcone," as the agent called himself, was really Jack Garcia, a hometown hero who learned how to wine and dine like a true mobster before ultimately taking them down. All this happened in the 2000s in the basement of Valbella, and the ritzy restaurant remains open today. You can have a visit yourself, but only if you have the budget for its posh and pricey Italian dishes.
12. The former Joe and Mary's Italian American Restaurant in Brooklyn, NY
Stop by 205 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and you'll find a boarded-up venue with graffiti art. Unless you were informed, you'd never guess the bloody lore that unraveled between the now-abandoned walls decades back when this spot was a vibrant Italian American restaurant.
In the 1970s, in this very location, clientele included none other than the Bonannos, one of the mafia's legendary "five families." In particular, Carmine Galante, or "Lilo" (meaning cigar in Italian slang), who aspired to be the head boss of the powerful criminal family. He quickly got a target on his back for the way he carelessly murdered men to climb the ranks of the mob. On a hot summer day in July 1979, Carmine Galante dined and died at the family locale. It wasn't the FBI but rather three anonymous men who took him and his pals out. Legend has it Lilo bled out on the floor with none other than a cigar in his mouth.
13. Green Mill in Chicago, IL
Al Capone patronized many Chicago restaurants and the Green Mill was easily among his top frequented locations. The venue is arguably the oldest jazz club in the country that's still up and running today. Capone transformed the club into a speakeasy but didn't stop at the hidden bar. The slick mobster also built underground tunnels for two reasons — to keep the liquor flowing and to sneak out on the fly in case unwanted visitors showed up.
The Green Mill sits as proudly as it did in its prime. Its glowing neon sign is instantly recognizable, and its interior seems frozen in time, with a cozy retro atmosphere and various framed photographs scattered around, many of which honor Capone. If you arrive early enough, you might snag a spot at his booth, but don't bother asking to see the tunnel trapdoors. The staff will politely decline.
14. The former Nuova Villa Tammaro Restaurant in Brooklyn, NY
Throughout the '20s and early '30s, New Yorkers flocked to Coney Island for seaside views and delectable Italian dishes at the Nuova Villa Tammaro restaurant, Giuseppe "Joe the Boss" Masseria included. Masseria migrated to America from Sicily in 1903 and brought his criminally inclined ways with him. He quickly climbed the ranks of the mafia — but not without fatal repercussions.
Every "boss" is naturally targeted to be dethroned, and Masseria was no exception. In his case, it was Salvatore Maranzano who wanted to one-up Masseria as the "boss of bosses." An escalating tension between the two ultimately climaxed at the Nuova Villa Tammaro in 1931, where in a cinema-worthy turn of events, Masseria was handed four bullets to the back with a bonus bullet to the head. He was found lying face-down with an ace of spades in hand.
That fateful day, Maranzano earned his coveted title as the ultimate boss. Of course, in the world of crime, even (or especially) the top dogs need to sleep with one eye open. Karma came for Maranzano that same year, and the Nuova Villa Tammaro shuttered its doors eventually as well. The once-regal restaurant is now home to an unimposing smoked fish company.