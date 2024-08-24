Customize Your Yakisoba Like Ramen For Better Instant Noodles

A bowl of noodles offers a special kind of comforting appeal. And while they're delicious when prepared elaborately, there's also something magical about their instant form. These convenient cups warrant a place in your weeknight dinner rotation as an easy-to-prepare and versatile base. And if you're looking to change it up, break past the ubiquitous ramen and try yakisoba.

This instant noodle type riffs on a stir-fry dish crafted with root vegetables, a protein, and a sweet and savory sauce that's predominantly flavored with Worcestershire. Although the name draws associations to buckwheat-based noodles, this dish actually employs a wheat noodle that arrived by way of China. This variety is slim and has an elastic texture, which makes it delicious to enjoy without a broth. Even the packaged version, retains the texture and flavor associated with the dish.

The sauce gives this instant dish a delightful consistency and magical flavor. Its umami-rich profile translates well into packet form, and is ready to be combined with additions of your choosing. Dress up the instant noodles with additional vegetables and proteins to come up with an easy dinner in a matter of minutes.

