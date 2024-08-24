Customize Your Yakisoba Like Ramen For Better Instant Noodles
A bowl of noodles offers a special kind of comforting appeal. And while they're delicious when prepared elaborately, there's also something magical about their instant form. These convenient cups warrant a place in your weeknight dinner rotation as an easy-to-prepare and versatile base. And if you're looking to change it up, break past the ubiquitous ramen and try yakisoba.
This instant noodle type riffs on a stir-fry dish crafted with root vegetables, a protein, and a sweet and savory sauce that's predominantly flavored with Worcestershire. Although the name draws associations to buckwheat-based noodles, this dish actually employs a wheat noodle that arrived by way of China. This variety is slim and has an elastic texture, which makes it delicious to enjoy without a broth. Even the packaged version, retains the texture and flavor associated with the dish.
The sauce gives this instant dish a delightful consistency and magical flavor. Its umami-rich profile translates well into packet form, and is ready to be combined with additions of your choosing. Dress up the instant noodles with additional vegetables and proteins to come up with an easy dinner in a matter of minutes.
The best toppings to use for yakisoba
Established instant noodle producers like Maruchan offer a range of yakisoba flavors — chicken, spicy beef, and cheddar cheese, just to name a few. All such packets mimic a stir-fry quality in microwavable form, by way of dehydrated vegetables and seasonings. While they're all tasty, be sure to select a base that's on the more neutral side and start experimenting with additions from there.
Components found in freshly-made yakisoba are a logical starting point. Carrots, cabbage, and both green and yellow onions — all cut into thin slivers — are classic additions that align well with the noodles. But don't feel limited; select any vegetable in the fridge that'll stir-fry quickly to upgrade your recipe. Bok choy, bean sprouts, or bell peppers are all perfect ingredients to throw into the mix.
Adding some meat is also never a bad call — who doesn't want some extra protein in the meal? The traditional yakisoba accompaniment is very thinly-sliced pork belly, which can be cooked in only a couple of minutes and lends extra fat to the dish. You can even opt for a bit of bacon to replicate this quality. Or, reach for thinly-sliced chicken or beef as an alternative. Cook the meat first, remove it, then add the vegetables. Finish with the noodles, and cover in the sauce. While many of these toppings can upgrade your instant ramen, using yakisoba instead opens up more opportunities for stir-frying experimentation.
Explore even more creative renditions using instant yakisoba
Riffing on the classic yakisoba formula is a great starting point. However, the texture and flavor of these instant noodles presents a flexible base for an even greater range of preparations. You can use the noodles for a dish entirely outside of the Asian culinary domain, too. Try crafting a bacon-based carbonara for dinner, which can also be shifted to a vegetarian carbonara recipe. Or cook a garlic tomato sauce, flavored with just a tinge of Worcestershire and soy sauce as a nod to its Japanese heritage. Instant yakisoba noodles share many commonalities with pasta, including a wheat base.
Alternatively, borrow from an array of Asian noodles classics. Instant yakisoba is a great base for pad Thai, especially if you have some tamarind on hand; it's the special ingredient you need for this recipe. Or cover the noodles with a curry made with a coconut milk base and flavored with curry powder. And for an appetizer, yakisoba can be the vessel for a cold noodle salad, covered in a zippy dressing of your choosing. The instant noodle's curly texture is a delight served in many forms, so stock up on some packages for weeknight culinary fun.