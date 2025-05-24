11 Worst Foods To Bring To A Tailgate Party

Heading out to a tailgate party? There's plenty of time to cheer on your team with fellow fans, but a big part of the day's events revolve around eating and drinking. The best options are ones that you can make and eat without a lot of fanfare. While the most elaborate setups in the parking lot can include refrigerators, coolers, and other serving dishes to keep foods hot or cold as needed, simple tailgate food doesn't need any refrigeration. A grill for burgers and hot dogs, plus a few sides, will typically do the trick. Keep things simple so that you can spend your time getting ready for the game.

When planning your tailgate, it's helpful to know what to keep off the menu so that you don't spend your time feeling sick or paying close attention to complicated dishes rather than cheering on your team. Drinks and desserts should also pair well with hearty fare and provide enough options that everyone will find something that they like. Messier dishes can also make things more complicated, especially if you're in a hurry to get inside in time for kickoff.

Whether you're hosting the event yourself or you're a guest headed to someone else's tailgate, make sure to bring something that people will enjoy that doesn't need any special serving setup. Skip these dishes to make sure that you get a repeat invite next time.